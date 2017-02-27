Oscars 2017 goof-up: Twitterati react to Warren Beatty doing a Steve Harvey; gives Best Picture to La La Land over Moonlight

And the Best Picture goes to La La Land. Oops! It’s actually Moonlight. (Source: Youtube, Twitter) And the Best Picture goes to La La Land. Oops! It’s actually Moonlight. (Source: Youtube, Twitter)

For those watching the 89th Academy Awards unfold today, it was a fairly boring deal. Those expected to win, won, and though there were quite a few emotional and rising speeches against ‘the wall’ and Donald Trump, of course, Jimmy Kimmel failed to put up a great show as host — but then, they saved the best, or worst depending on how you looked at it, for the end.

WATCH | Oscars 2017: Moonlight emerges winner after onstage goof-up

When the award for the Best Film was announced, we saw what can easily be dubbed as the mother of all goof-ups in Oscars history — Warren Beatty did a Steve Harvey from the 2015 Miss Universe pageant as he mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the award instead of Moonlight. Much to the embarrassment of everyone, it was only after the cast and crew of La La Land, which won six Oscars of the 14 it was nominated for, had come up on the stage and accepted the statuettes. It’s only when one of the Oscars officials came up and pointed out the mistake as the producers were giving their thank you speech, and the re-announcement was made – to a shocked audience at the Dolby Theatre and even those at home – that the winner of Best Picture was actually the Barry Jenkins-directed Moonlight, which won three Oscars in toto, including Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor, making him the first Muslim to win an Oscar.

Well, the always-eager-for-a-goof-up Twitterati was quick to react to the confusion at the end, what with political and scathing humour dripping by the buckets through each tweet. Sample some of the witty ones here.

omg I LITERALLY REFRESHED THE PAGE AND IT SAID LA LA LAND WON, BUT THEN I REFRESHED IT AGAIN TO DOUBLE CHECK AND #MOONLIGHT pic.twitter.com/mTZZ0mG4U6 — Kevin ❀ (@murasakei) February 27, 2017

Sorry for the confusion, Lalaland won the popular vote but Moonlight the electoral college. #Oscars — Benjamin Haddad (@benjaminhaddad) February 27, 2017

