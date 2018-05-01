Get over ‘ghosting’, ‘orbiting’ is the new dating trend that has left Twitterati confused

Have you ever been ‘ghosted’ or ‘orbited’? Don’t know what it means? Read on! (Source: Getty Images) Have you ever been ‘ghosted’ or ‘orbited’? Don’t know what it means? Read on! (Source: Getty Images)

There is never a dearth of new words that can be picked up and twisted into new buzzwords on social media. If you were just getting used to the term “ghosting”, then we are here to help you pick up speed and update you with the latest dating term — “orbiting”. Interestingly, orbiting is somewhat an add-on to ghosting. As per writer Anna Iovine, orbiting is when a person cuts contact with you, but stays connected and follows you on all social media platforms.

For those of you, who don’t know the meaning of ghosting, according to the Oxford Dictionary, “it is the practice of suddenly ending a personal relationship with someone without an explanation and withdrawing all communication with them”. As weird as it may sound, the latest orbiting trend resonated with a lot of people on social media, who confirmed that it actually happened with them. However, there were others who couldn’t help but be confused about the two.

Have you ever been orbited too? Well, you’re not the only one. Check out these reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Lmaooo just learned what orbiting is and it’s the definition of my social media experience — COWBOYS GOING 5-11 (@sianoxxvii) May 1, 2018

Is it ghosting if you both just don’t text each other anymore but like each other’s photos on Instagram — Christine Varriale (@certaintragedy) April 26, 2018

Dating term du jour: Orbiting 🛰️= “close enough to see each other; far enough to never talk” (aka ghosting but watching their snap/insta stories, liking photos/tweets). #datingtrends http://t.co/wL8HQ73wXI — Jessica Maxwell (@Jess_A_Maxwell) April 29, 2018

I don’t like you #orbiting at my IG stories… #byebye — Angela Del Álamo (@IllaryRaymy) April 30, 2018

I just heard of the term ghosting and actually had to use urban dictionary….our generation is messed in the head LOL. pic.twitter.com/DdfUDZEmaZ — Angela ن (@itsangiewhyyy) November 20, 2016

It is interesting to note how certain aggressive behaviours can be coined into new words in the era of social media. We wonder what the next behavioural term will be. Do you have anything in mind? Tell us in the comments below.

