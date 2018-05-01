Get over ‘ghosting’, ‘orbiting’ is the new dating trend that has left Twitterati confused

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
If you were just getting used to the term "ghosting", then we are here to help you pick up speed and update you with the latest dating term — "orbiting". Interestingly, orbiting is somewhat an add-on to the actions of ghosting.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2018 5:07:23 pm
orbiting, what does orbiting mean, ghosting, what does ghosting mean, orbiter, terms used by millennials, social media words, indian express, indian express news Have you ever been ‘ghosted’ or ‘orbited’? Don’t know what it means? Read on! (Source: Getty Images)
There is never a dearth of new words that can be picked up and twisted into new buzzwords on social media. If you were just getting used to the term “ghosting”, then we are here to help you pick up speed and update you with the latest dating term — “orbiting”. Interestingly, orbiting is somewhat an add-on to ghosting. As per writer Anna Iovine, orbiting is when a person cuts contact with you, but stays connected and follows you on all social media platforms.

For those of you, who don’t know the meaning of ghosting, according to the Oxford Dictionary, “it is the practice of suddenly ending a personal relationship with someone without an explanation and withdrawing all communication with them”. As weird as it may sound, the latest orbiting trend resonated with a lot of people on social media, who confirmed that it actually happened with them. However, there were others who couldn’t help but be confused about the two.

Have you ever been orbited too? Well, you’re not the only one. Check out these reactions on the micro-blogging site.

It is interesting to note how certain aggressive behaviours can be coined into new words in the era of social media. We wonder what the next behavioural term will be. Do you have anything in mind? Tell us in the comments below.

