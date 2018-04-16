Optical Illusion: Stare at this image for 1 min, and see what happens

Stare long enough, and there is a life lesson in store for you here. (Source: NightBreeze13/Reddit) Stare long enough, and there is a life lesson in store for you here. (Source: NightBreeze13/Reddit)

The latest offering in the online world of optical illusions and puzzles is this rather soothing-looking medley of colours that was posted on the social media site Reddit. The person who posted it, shared the photo with the directive that “This picture will fade away if you stare at it (may take a minute)”. Soon, the picture had gone viral with hundreds of people trying it out, and posting their experiences.

Though it was posted around a week ago, given the Internet’s obsession with such challenges that would give people an excuse not to work in pursuit of sharpening their eyesight or brain power (yes, those are very plausible explanations for spending hours on such things), the popularity of the image has not faded. Even if the image has.

In case you haven’t given it a try yet, here you are… take a look at the picture in all its glory.

Responses to the image on Reddit ranged from people staring at it so long that they fell asleep, to others who complained that their phone had died. Other suggestions what people saw ranged from furry black boxes and black mirror to xBoxes and plain white light.

Now, the author of this article is not making any such suggestions, and would rather urge the reader to try it out just for fun, and share it with their friends, just so they don’t feel left out.

And in case this wasn’t enough, here’s a whole host of similar optical illusions we’ve accumulated over the years for you to flip through. Enjoy!

