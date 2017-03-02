Oprah for US President in 2020? Twitterati love the possibility of #Oprah2020

Would you be excited to see Oprah as the next US President? (Source: Oprah Winfrey/Facebook, File Photo) Would you be excited to see Oprah as the next US President? (Source: Oprah Winfrey/Facebook, File Photo)

Even before Donald Trump became the US President, people have been speculating on how he should and could be soon impeached. Already alternative candidates for the 2020 elections are being discussed and Michelle Obama was a hot a favourite what with hashtags dominating the online space minutes after the poll results were declared last year.

But now, US citizens could have another very viable choice, despite Trump already having begun his 2020 campaign. If reports are to be believed, Oprah Winfrey has sent out feelers of her desire to run for the post of US President. In a Bloomberg Television show, the iconic TV celebrity said the idea never crossed her mind before as she considered herself unqualified for the role, but now with Trump becoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, her outlook towards the possibility of her running for President has altered a bit.

She said, “I actually never thought that that was – I never considered the question, even a possibility,”. But when show host David Rubenstein brought to her notice that the recent developments have shown that one doesn’t need government experience to become US President, she said, “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'” However, Winfrey later clarified in the interview that she wasn’t really considering running for the President and told Rubenstein, “That won’t be happening.”

Well, she may say that now, but just a thought was enough to send Netizens in a tizzy as they welcomed the idea of their beloved Oprah as US President with a flood of tweets.

Check out some of their tweets:

I’d vote for @Oprah as president. She’s done more for this country in one show than #donaldtrump has done in a lifetime. #Oprah2020 ;) — Nadia Santiago (@NSLifeInFitness) March 1, 2017

I don’t know if Oprah really would run for president, but the possibility is going to get me through the next four years. #Oprah2020 — Barbara (@ThisBarbara) March 1, 2017

Oprah is more qualified to be President than Trump. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) March 1, 2017

If some dumb reality star could be president now then Oprah sure in hell should run!!! I’ll vote for her!!! #Oprah2020 — Ceka D (@Ceka_D) March 1, 2017

This isn’t a partisan statement..it’s a fact that Oprah Winfrey is more qualified to be President than Donald Trump. — Yashar (@yashar) March 1, 2017

Oprah may run for President and she couldn’t have picked a better time! RETWEET if you would vote Oprah in 2020 #WeArePP #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/cRksp6VzI2 — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) March 1, 2017

I had a dream that @Oprah was president and @BarackObama was just hanging out with her in the oval office. Presidential dreams Pres day eve. — Susan Marks (@Ohsolazysusan) February 20, 2017

oprah: “well now that trump won maybe i could be president”

black people: pic.twitter.com/Selm3UAsF5 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 1, 2017

#Oprah2020 I hear Oprah wants to run for President to bring open borders to USA and give the jobs of black people to the mexicans — sergi milán (@sergi_milan) March 2, 2017

Truth be told, I started thinking about the possibility of #Oprah2020 before midnight on Nov. 8. http://t.co/cxpEkV2cFd — Drew Dellinger (@drewdellinger) March 2, 2017

At least with Oprah u could b invited to her favorite things episode, and leave with cool stuff. She even gives out cars! #Oprah2020 #Oprah — geniune heart❤️️ (@tindellfive) March 2, 2017

Although, the sentiment of TV personalities as president has drawn some scepticism as well:

I like how the best answer to having a reality TV star in The White House is to eventually have him replaced w a daytime TV star. #Oprah2020 — Chelsea Belle (@verycosmic) March 2, 2017

