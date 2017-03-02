Trending News

Oprah for US President in 2020? Twitterati love the possibility of #Oprah2020

At this point, it seems anyone's more preferable than Trump.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 2, 2017 3:13 pm
oprah-for-pres_facebook_759 Would you be excited to see Oprah as the next US President? (Source: Oprah Winfrey/Facebook, File Photo)

Even before Donald Trump became the US President, people have been speculating on how he should and could be soon impeached. Already alternative candidates for the 2020 elections are being discussed and Michelle Obama was a hot a favourite what with hashtags dominating the online space minutes after the poll results were declared last year.

But now, US citizens could have another very viable choice, despite Trump already having begun his 2020 campaign. If reports are to be believed, Oprah Winfrey has sent out feelers of her desire to run for the post of US President. In a Bloomberg Television show, the iconic TV celebrity said the idea never crossed her mind before as she considered herself unqualified for the role, but now with Trump becoming the Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, her outlook towards the possibility of her running for President has altered a bit.

She said, “I actually never thought that that was – I never considered the question, even a possibility,”. But when show host David Rubenstein brought to her notice that the recent developments have shown that one doesn’t need government experience to become US President, she said, “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'” However, Winfrey later clarified in the interview that she wasn’t really considering running for the President and told Rubenstein, “That won’t be happening.”

Well, she may say that now, but just a thought was enough to send Netizens in a tizzy as they welcomed the idea of their beloved Oprah as US President with a flood of tweets.

Check out some of their tweets:

 

Although, the sentiment of TV personalities as president has drawn some scepticism as well:

 

 

