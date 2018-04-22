Oops! Facebook user congratulates friend after mistaking baby wombat’s pic as her newborn

An awkward mistake you’ll remember for life! (Source: James Felton/ Twitter) An awkward mistake you’ll remember for life! (Source: James Felton/ Twitter)

Are you one of those who doesn’t read long status updates written on Facebook and rush to comment? Well, it’s time when you must read what’s written above the photo no matter how cute the contents are. Things turned very awkward when one unknown Facebook user mistook a baby wombat for a human newborn and sent out congratulations out of excitement.

The user apparently thought that the pregnant friend had given birth after spotting some ‘newborn baby’ photos on Facebook. The friend actually found the baby wombat by the side of the road and shared a couple of snaps asking people to be careful while driving. But surely excited to see the adorable photo this friend missed the long message or even taking a closer look at the picture.

Happily, she wrote, “OMG congratulations! He’s beautiful. I miss you so much.”

“He is the reason I have stopped and checked approximately 20 deceased wombats on the road near my home in the past five years,” the user’s post read. “This little boy’s mum had been killed during the night and left in the middle of the road on a blind corner with part of the bumper of the car responsible, only a metre away,” she added. How she ignored the long message was questioned by many but the bizarre conversation quickly went viral on Twitter.

The awkward conversation was shared by comedy writer James Felton and mentioned the exchange took place in Australia.

Finally, the woman did realise her mistake and commented some 8 hours later, “F*** I DIDN’T LOOK PROPERLY. I THOUGHT YOU’D HAD YOUR BABY. I’M SO SORRY. OMG.”

Tweeple couldn’t stop laughing about the conversation.

Lololol that’s almost as embarrassing as asking a woman with a big belly when she is due! I especially love the “it’s so cute” part! 😂 — Karen Krause (@Krause_6) April 18, 2018

So many questions. Presuming they’re no longer FB friends? — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) April 18, 2018

WHY DIDNT THEY LIE AND SAY THEY COMMENTED ON THE WRONG POST OR SOMETHING — nesibae (@nesibekilic) April 19, 2018

BRUH LMFAO — x- jean 💛💚 | playoffs szn (@davidperrons) April 19, 2018

I wish my FB was this interesting :^) — Ingeborg ⭐️ (@IngeborgRakvag) April 18, 2018

What do you think about this goof-up? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd