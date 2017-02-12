Trending News

Oops! When a newspaper swapped actor Alec Baldwin’s for Doanld Trump’s

However, Twitterati seems extremely impressed by the mistake.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 12, 2017 3:21 pm
donald trump, trump, alec baldwin, baldwin snl trump, baldwin trump paper photo, newspaper mistakens baldwin as trump, viral news, usa news, world news, trending news, latest news, indian express Instead of Donald Trump, the newspaper mistakenly used actor Alec Baldwin’s picture along with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for a news story on US-Israel relationship. (Source: Twitter)

Political satire is on the rise in the US ever since Donald Trump announced he would be running for presidency. And after the election victory, coupled with his controversial remarks and tweets, mimicry and parody have been taken to a whole new level. Be it ‘Skywalker’ Mark Hamill recording Donald Trump’s Twitter rant against Meryl Streep as the Joker or Alec Baldwin mimicking the POTUS on SNL, people and artists can’t have enough of Trump-trolling.

But it’s not good if you start enjoying the parody so much that you actually forget the real one, or worse – mistakenly use a picture of the actor instead of the actual president!

Yes, it happened.

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic printed a photo of Hollywood star Baldwin playing President Donald Trump in a story about the US president Donald Trump, the Daily Dot reported.

The juxtaposed picture of Balwin and Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in the Friday editions of El Nacional, for a news article on US-Israel relationship. The photo showing the actor who has been impersonating the POTUS for the current season of SNL was captioned in Spanish: ‘Donald Trump, president of the United States’.

The newspaper apologised for the major goof up later on their website, and said in Spanish, “The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and information about the program, but it was placed as if it were the one of Trump, a situation that went unnoticed for all those who reviewed page 19. El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication,” the Daily Mail added.

Trump has criticised Balwin before and regarded the SNL “unwatchable!”, we are not sure if he came across this major mistake. However, Twitterati found the error hilarious.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 12: Latest News