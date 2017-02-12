Oops! When a newspaper swapped actor Alec Baldwin’s for Doanld Trump’s

Instead of Donald Trump, the newspaper mistakenly used actor Alec Baldwin’s picture along with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for a news story on US-Israel relationship. (Source: Twitter) Instead of Donald Trump, the newspaper mistakenly used actor Alec Baldwin’s picture along with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for a news story on US-Israel relationship. (Source: Twitter)

Political satire is on the rise in the US ever since Donald Trump announced he would be running for presidency. And after the election victory, coupled with his controversial remarks and tweets, mimicry and parody have been taken to a whole new level. Be it ‘Skywalker’ Mark Hamill recording Donald Trump’s Twitter rant against Meryl Streep as the Joker or Alec Baldwin mimicking the POTUS on SNL, people and artists can’t have enough of Trump-trolling.

But it’s not good if you start enjoying the parody so much that you actually forget the real one, or worse – mistakenly use a picture of the actor instead of the actual president!

Yes, it happened.

A newspaper in the Dominican Republic printed a photo of Hollywood star Baldwin playing President Donald Trump in a story about the US president Donald Trump, the Daily Dot reported.

The juxtaposed picture of Balwin and Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in the Friday editions of El Nacional, for a news article on US-Israel relationship. The photo showing the actor who has been impersonating the POTUS for the current season of SNL was captioned in Spanish: ‘Donald Trump, president of the United States’.

That awkward moment when a Dominican newspaper uses a picture of Alec Baldwin instead of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/nRUlikR7Ef — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 11, 2017

That moment when @AlecBaldwin IS in fact Donald Trump. Hoy es viernes y @ElNacional_RD lo sabe. pic.twitter.com/XEjwnq32M6 — abvn (@abvn) February 10, 2017

The newspaper apologised for the major goof up later on their website, and said in Spanish, “The picture was sent that day by the Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and information about the program, but it was placed as if it were the one of Trump, a situation that went unnoticed for all those who reviewed page 19. El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication,” the Daily Mail added.

Trump has criticised Balwin before and regarded the SNL “unwatchable!”, we are not sure if he came across this major mistake. However, Twitterati found the error hilarious.

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let’s hope the Dominican Republic isn’t added to Trump’s banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

A Spanish newspaper used Alex Baldwin’s picture instead of Trump’s. If Toddler in Chief sees this we’re going to war. pic.twitter.com/Oy4G2sPoLR — Travon Free (@Travon) February 10, 2017

@craigmelvin @AlecBaldwin is so good at doing Trump @ElNacional_RD used his picture instead of the latter. — Carlos Ocumarez (@Cocumarez) February 11, 2017

Ha! Is Trump now going to have a fit about El Nacional? Yeah, probably. Hey @AlecBaldwin – nice article for the scrapbook. 😉 http://t.co/npQnbh189n — Lassie_Fanatic (@Lassie_Fan) February 11, 2017

@AndrewBloch @charlesarthur @_youhadonejob1 I want all media outlets to do this from now on. It will drive him wild. — Gordon Rae (@socialtechno) February 11, 2017

This is almost too good to be true http://t.co/rYFcg9aSHj — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) February 11, 2017

I think my fave part of a paper using a pic of Alec Baldwin instead of Trump is that they do it again in the apology http://t.co/ZaV6QJc5sg pic.twitter.com/NpI9QRVtbH — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) February 12, 2017

