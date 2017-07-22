Oops! Dad films wrong girl on daughter’s graduation day and it’s hilarious!

Georgia Wilde graduated from the University of the West of England and during the procession, she spotted her father filming the girl in front of her. (Source: Georgia Wilde‏/ Twitter) Georgia Wilde graduated from the University of the West of England and during the procession, she spotted her father filming the girl in front of her. (Source: Georgia Wilde‏/ Twitter)

Attending their child’s graduation is nothing but a very joyous moment for any parent. And the very proud parents don’t want to miss any opportunity to make it memorable or treasure the moment when their kids receive the degree or toss their grad caps up in the air! So naturally, clicking endless photos and videotaping the entire ceremony is a fateful ritual. However, one dad in England completely messed it up!

He filmed a girl on her graduation day, only it wasn’t his daughter. What can be called as an epic Dad fail, there is no coming back from this and also, his daughter is in no mood to cut some slack to her old man.

Georgia Wilde graduated from the University of the West of England and during the procession, she spotted her father filming the girl in front of her. She posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “My dad legit filmed the wrong girl going down the isle at my graduation 😂😂😂 sums up my Dad 😩🎓”

The video shows Wilde pointing out that the person he’s filming is “someone else” and they burst out laughing while he can be heard explaining, “I got carried away.”

My dad legit filmed the wrong girl going down the isle at my graduation 😂😂😂 sums up my Dad 😩🎓 pic.twitter.com/LrfgLHUlx1 — Georgia Wilde (@GeorgiaBabyyy) July 20, 2017

She also highlighted the irony of the entire situation in another tweet where she wrote, “What’s ironic about this whole video is that I was graduating from a ‘filmmaking’ degree!”

What’s ironic about this whole video is that I was graduating from a ‘filmmaking’ degree! — Georgia Wilde (@GeorgiaBabyyy) July 21, 2017

The epic failure is going viral on the micro-blogging site with more than 61,000 likes, at the time of writing and has left everyone in splits.

At least your Dad knows how to use a camera. My Father tried to film me with his phone which turned out to be the tv remote! — TJ Del Reno (@tjdelreno) July 21, 2017

‘I got carried away there…’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/DuA6c2mJ69 — Nate Ohl (@NateOhl) July 21, 2017

😆😂😆😂😆😂😆😂Listen to the absolute joy in his voice though!! He is so happy for you 😊! — CAA (@luthien327) July 21, 2017

The accuracy. I was at a fam wedding recently and my dad literally sat and had a conversation with a random girl thinking it was me — CORA (@CoraKelly_) July 22, 2017

I feel a movie inspired by this whole mishap coming up too 😂 “based on a true story…” — Toria🍅Grace (งಠ_ಠ)ง (@PiXyyRDuust) July 21, 2017

Yes: YOU WERE! Clearly Not Dad!! 🤣🎥🎓📜 — MommyMagic (@MommyMagic111) July 21, 2017

Brilliant. Us dad’s are great at this kind of stuff. You had best get used to it 😅 haha

Tell him – landscape — Mike Rhodes (@drummerboy64) July 21, 2017

So he was just looking for your body double then for future projects😀 — John Fubar (@JohnFubar) July 21, 2017

