Latest News

Oops! Dad films wrong girl on daughter’s graduation day and it’s hilarious!

She also highlighted the irony of the entire situation in another tweet where she wrote, "What's ironic about this whole video is that I was graduating from a 'filmmaking' degree!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 22, 2017 9:16 pm
dad, dad jokes, dad epil fails, dad fails, father film wrong girl on graduation, dad films wrong girl daughter graduation, viral videos, funny news, indian express Georgia Wilde graduated from the University of the West of England and during the procession, she spotted her father filming the girl in front of her. (Source: Georgia Wilde‏/ Twitter)
Top News

Attending their child’s graduation is nothing but a very joyous moment for any parent. And the very proud parents don’t want to miss any opportunity to make it memorable or treasure the moment when their kids receive the degree or toss their grad caps up in the air! So naturally, clicking endless photos and videotaping the entire ceremony is a fateful ritual. However, one dad in England completely messed it up!

He filmed a girl on her graduation day, only it wasn’t his daughter. What can be called as an epic Dad fail, there is no coming back from this and also, his daughter is in no mood to cut some slack to her old man.

Georgia Wilde graduated from the University of the West of England and during the procession, she spotted her father filming the girl in front of her. She posted the video on Twitter and wrote, “My dad legit filmed the wrong girl going down the isle at my graduation 😂😂😂 sums up my Dad 😩🎓”

The video shows Wilde pointing out that the person he’s filming is “someone else” and they burst out laughing while he can be heard explaining, “I got carried away.”

She also highlighted the irony of the entire situation in another tweet where she wrote, “What’s ironic about this whole video is that I was graduating from a ‘filmmaking’ degree!”

The epic failure is going viral on the micro-blogging site with more than 61,000 likes, at the time of writing and has left everyone in splits.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 22: Latest News