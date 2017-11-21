OnePlus co-founder shares ‘request for free 5T smartphone’; inspired, Twitterati share their wish list too

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gets an interesting request for a OnePlus 5T as gift from user. (Source: File Photo/Twitter) OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei gets an interesting request for a OnePlus 5T as gift from user. (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

If your phone isn’t working then it’s quite logical that you’d want it changed. While this might lead to visiting online shopping sites or the stores, this man went a step further and emailed OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei demanding a OnePlus 5T because his “oneplus one is having reboot problem.”

Full marks for ambition, the man – who signed off emails as Krishnakumar – had emailed Pei expressing his happiness on the launch of the 5T, going on to say that he was facing issues with his current OnePlus One and since he was the “first one to predict your success I have a natural right.” The subject line of the email aptly read, “First fan whole world.”

Well, we’re not sure if Pei agrees with this logic, but he did share a screenshot of the email – and even a subsequent one that read “Kindly give me one plus 5Ts as gift” – on Twitter, much to the amusement of many, with the caption, “natural right.”

Pei later clarified that though this wasn’t the only request of its kind, it was “one of the rudest.”

Nope, but one of the rudest. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 18, 2017

The tweet naturally garnered a lot of attention on the micro-blogging site, and while many laughed it off, others thought this was a great opportunity to get in with their request for some freebies as well, along with their opinion on the email.

Check these out:

The Chinese smartphone brand launched the latest model just months after the OnePlus 5, saying there was room for improvement to create an even better user experience. Indian customers too gear up as the sale starts November 21. As others click on the “add to cart” button this man chose to take a shortcut. But did it work?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

