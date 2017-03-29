8-yr-old ‘fat-shamed’ by crush has the perfect response; and Twitterati love it

Twitter users across the world sent in their love for the girl, whose situation seemed to be in fact, a mirror of similar struggles that a lot of people face. (Source: Briseyda/Twitter) Twitter users across the world sent in their love for the girl, whose situation seemed to be in fact, a mirror of similar struggles that a lot of people face. (Source: Briseyda/Twitter)

Body shaming and bullying are important issues that a lot of people face as early as school. But this little girl here, who is now an Internet sensation, is probably the best example of how to give it right back to body shamers and live life on one’s own terms. A Twitter user Briseyda from Texas, US, recently put up pictures of a little girl, who is reportedly her 8-year-old cousin, Alyssa, who went on a run after her classmates and Hector, the boy she liked, called her ‘fat’, but soon after she munched on a snack, because, well, why not!

ALSO READ | WATCH: You’ll die laughing when you see this kid eating and spilling food like a boss

Twitter users across the world sent in their love for the girl, whose situation seemed to, in fact, mirror similar struggles that a lot of people face. Sample some of the reactions the adorable Alyssa has managed to garner.

The girls in her class & her crush Hector called her fat so she told me to take her on my run ?? but mid run she pulls out a snack ?? pic.twitter.com/S94Egx15jG — Briseyda (@briseydahh) March 23, 2017

@briseydahh OMG SHE IS BEAUTIFUL AND PERFECT AND DON’T LET ANYONE TELL HER DIFFERENT! ?? — Here the ppl Resist (@fairnatacat) March 25, 2017

@briseydahh You tell that lil one to keep on snackin if it makes her happy! Hector can rot! — satu ?? #BEAUTIFUL (@satuwilhelmiina) March 24, 2017

@briseydahh and please tell her, she’s beautiful just the way she is. Hector’s standard may just be blind or whatevu — brian (@_yourstrolly) March 25, 2017

@briseydahh my daughter and I are wondering where the rice krisipe treat was stashed? 😂💀 — Basement Dweller ♎️ (@AnnaHernandez69) March 27, 2017

Apparently, when her young cousin told her about what happened at school, Brisedya advised her that it was okay to want to be fit, but only if she wants to, and not for others. Twitter users joined in agreeing with the elder cousin’s beautiful advice. Many emphasised on how important body positivity is and joked that conjuring a snack out of mid-air while going on a jog is probably what a lot of us must be doing.

What is shocking about this incident is the harsh reality that kids as young as an eight year old have to deal with such ridiculous social pressures such as body shaming. Well, this li’l kid showed them, didn’t she!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd