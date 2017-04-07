Man marks 105th birthday by record-breaking roller coaster ride

By seeing him, we can easily say, “Age is definitely just a number.” (Source: ITV News/Twitter) By seeing him, we can easily say, “Age is definitely just a number.” (Source: ITV News/Twitter)

Age is just a number, the famous saying goes. While many of us might buy it with a pinch of salt, there are certain people who live by this maxim in the truest sense possible.

ALSO CHECK | WATCH: Boy gobbles down 5 hamburgers in one minute to set a new Guinness World Record

A man from Britain who just turned 105 didn’t let his age take a toll on his energy and exuberance. Instead, he decided to aim for the Guinness World Records on his 105th birthday by taking a roller coaster ride. And guess what? It made him the oldest man to ride a roller coaster and also earned him his second Guinness World Record.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: 16-yr-old Taekwondo champ breaks 111 slabs with his head; sets world record

Jack Reynolds achieved this feat when he rode the Twistosaurus attraction at Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land theme park. He intends to donate all the money that comes from this achievement to Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance. Reynolds already holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest man to get a tattoo.

Reynolds wrote on his JustGiving page, “On the 6th of April 2017 I will turn 105 years old so I’ve decided instead of sitting back to read my second letter from the queen I’d rather raise a little more money for a well deserved charity and also see if I can gain my second Guinness World Record by attempting to be the oldest person to ride a roller coaster. All proceeds will go to helping fund our local air ambulance as they do such a great job and require as much money to run as possible.”

Doesn’t this man simply defy his age? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd