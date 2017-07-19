This heartwarming story of an old man in Pakistan receiving help from strangers will reaffirm your faith in humanity

The man was trying to accumulate money for his daughter’s wedding. (Source: As I Have Eaten/Facebook) The man was trying to accumulate money for his daughter’s wedding. (Source: As I Have Eaten/Facebook)

Almost every other day we read about instances of human cruelty. These not only threaten to shake our faith in humanity but also prove how rare a virtue, kindness, has become. People going out of their way to help somebody else is not something one comes across often, but to conclude that they do not occur would be equally misleading. And this was proved when an old man in Pakistan received help from unexpected corners. The man, referred to as Baba Hameed, was trying to sell garlands late at night on July 14, while it was raining cats and dogs. Muhammad Usman, an engineer by profession, spotted him and took him to Subway for dinner. It was then that the old man revealed that he was accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage and it is still short of 50,000 PKR (approximately 30,000 rupees). Usman helped him then and did not stop at that. He, with his friend Usama Bin Ahmed run a page called As I have Eaten, that seeks to help people. Usman posted the story on July 16, and it went viral within days. Within a matter of two days the required amount was collected and given to Baba Hameed. Speaking to indianexpress.com Ahmed said, they are not any organisation, but “just normal citizens who do whatever we could for the society.” And they indeed have.

You can read the post here.

“Deal with Baba Hameed

On Friday’s night at 2:00 AM when it was raining hard and everybody was rushing towards home. An old man standing at the start of “Khayaban e Ittehad” road was trying his best to sell the Jasmine garlands. I parked my car some meters away. While looking at him few questions raised in my mind.

Instead of going back to home, Why is he getting wet in the rain? Don’t he knows its 2:00 AM?

No car was stopping near to him due to late night, bad weather or perhaps some other reasons, But he was still trying to sell the garlands. Why?

I decided to chat with him. Prior to initiate the conversation, I went in a Subway (which was just behind him) and asked the staff if they can allow that old man to dine in? They said with a welcoming gesture “Why not”.

Then I went back to the old man and asked him Me: Khana khaya Baba?” (Have you took the dinner?)

He: “No”

Me: Can you please come and have dinner with me?

He: ( Surprisingly ) Yes, Where? (Too much hunger made him saying yes in no time).

Me: There, just at your back.

After entrance he sat at the corner, may be he was shy and his expression was showing that he never expected to dine in there. He was wet, clothes were torn and start shivering due to AC cooling. I asked Subway to turn off the AC and they did so, there was only us as a customer ).

We sat and I asked Subway waiter to make a perfect meal for Baba. So that I can talk to him.

Upon asking about him, He said, my name is Hameed. Nowadays I am trying hard to arrange some amount for my only daughter’s marriage for which I am in short of 50,000 PKR. Her marriage is planned to be held in the end of this month. He further said ” My take home daily wage is 200 to 300 PKR and How can I go hone until I do not earn my targeted amount. But now I am worried as marriage date is very near and I have to do lots of things. I was getting goosebumps as i was listening to him.

Well at that time i did whatever i could do. If anybody who wants to help can directly approach him. You may easily find him at starting of Khyaban e Ittehad road near Subway. OR you may contact us on our below mentioned page. Click on the below link and like our page. “As if i have eaten.”

http://www.facebook.com/AsIfIHave/

Highly appreciated Subway guys who did not only shown a great gesture and hospitality, they also offered him juice and tea for me named “KHAAS DOST”

In last, to keep up his dignity I make a deal with Baba Hameed to give me a beautiful garland in place of my treat to him. Below are the snaps and a little video of all scene. The epitome of the story is that there are many people who are working hard to survive instead of begging. These are the real people who needs to be supported.”

The post has about 30,000 likes and over 8,000 shares at the time of writing. People responded with great enthusiasm and more than 500 people contacted them within a day. Here are some of the reactions.

Overhwelmed with all the support, they went to that particular Subway outlet, and in order to locate Hameed, they left their numbers. And finally they did. They made arrangements for collection and transfer of funds and on July 18 they achieved their target. This is what they posted.

“We are glad to inform you all that we have already achieved our target for funds collection for “Baba Hameed”. We request people to stop remitting any further.

We cant thank enough for all your support.

We will post transaction records here later today and our next line of action.”

