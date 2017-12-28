VIDEO: 20 years of marriage and a divorce later… LOVE ACTUALLY!

True love, as is in the case of this couple who decided to be together after being divorced, finds its way back. (Source: @Music1996man/Twitter) True love, as is in the case of this couple who decided to be together after being divorced, finds its way back. (Source: @Music1996man/Twitter)

Love, much like other things, has undergone a change over the years. With time, its definition has changed and the idea of forever seems more and more improbable. But love, as is often believed, finds its way back and this is precisely what happened with a couple in the United States. They were married for more than 20 years, fought and got divorced. But later, they started seeing each other again and on Christmas this year, he proposed to her – again. And it was a ‘Yes!’

This absolutely heartwarming video was shared by their son Jeffrey and is winning hearts all over. “My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around,” he wrote while sharing the video. Jeffrey’s mother opened her pizza-box-looking Christmas present and found a framed poem in it, written to her by her ex-husband and current boyfriend. What happened next will make you believe in true love again!

Watch the video here.

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

The video has touched a chord with people on social media and has more than nine million views at the time of writing. While one user wrote, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful story on Christmas Day. Been married 30years, high school sweetheart,and it is TOUGH “growing up” together. Love does win!!!” another wrote, “This. Is. Awesome.” Their son has now started a GoFundMe page to arrange funds for their second wedding.

Here are some of the reactions.

made me cry and laugh at the wee guy being hoicked out of the camera angle….such typical honest family video. — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 24, 2017

I hope this goes viral dude it’s so good — Misty Lovejoy (@evoleenerytsim) December 24, 2017

This. Is. Awesome. — Kristi Woodard (@kristiwoodard) December 25, 2017

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

(That kid was good at getting yanked, too.) — Bruce W (@yourfathersdad) December 24, 2017

Sniff. Beautiful!! — Inez Russell Gomez (@inezrussell) December 24, 2017

