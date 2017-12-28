Best of 2017

VIDEO: 20 years of marriage and a divorce later… LOVE ACTUALLY!

The couple were married for more than 20 years before they fought and got divorced. Later, they started seeing each other again and on Christmas this year, they proved that sometimes, there is only ONE true love!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2017 6:11 pm
proposal video, couples marrying after divorce, ohio couple diorced then remarried, social media viral, indian express, indian express news True love, as is in the case of this couple who decided to be together after being divorced, finds its way back. (Source: @Music1996man/Twitter)
Related News

Love, much like other things, has undergone a change over the years. With time, its definition has changed and the idea of forever seems more and more improbable. But love, as is often believed, finds its way back and this is precisely what happened with a couple in the United States. They were married for more than 20 years, fought and got divorced. But later, they started seeing each other again and on Christmas this year, he proposed to her – again. And it was a ‘Yes!’

This absolutely heartwarming video was shared by their son Jeffrey and is winning hearts all over. “My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around,” he wrote while sharing the video. Jeffrey’s mother opened her pizza-box-looking Christmas present and found a framed poem in it, written to her by her ex-husband and current boyfriend. What happened next will make you believe in true love again!

Watch the video here.

The video has touched a chord with people on social media and has more than nine million views at the time of writing. While one user wrote, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful story on Christmas Day. Been married 30years, high school sweetheart,and it is TOUGH “growing up” together. Love does win!!!” another wrote, “This. Is. Awesome.” Their son has now started a GoFundMe page to arrange funds for their second wedding.

Here are some of the reactions.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 28: Latest News