Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza trolls Donald Trump on Instagram, and it’s not just once!

Former White House chief photographer for Barack Obama, Pete Souza seems to be trolling President Donald Trump. Yes, very subtly, the lensman has been making a pertaining point and tickling our wit, if not taking a jibe at the new POTUS.

He has photographed Reagan before Obama and always said his job was to document history and never so much about politics. But now his pictures can very well be interpreted politically given to the circumstances and its perfect timing.

While a lot of questions are being raised about Trump’s sexist remarks and him preferring his female staffers to ‘dress like a woman‘ and the huge crowd at the Women’s march, Souza made a point by posting a picture of Obama with top advisors. Nothing unusual right? Well, it is if you see the photo. The picture which reveals only the shoes of the four photographed shows one pair of feet (Obama’s) has on men’s shoes and a suit, and the other three pairs have on skirts and heels. Making the point on gender equality bang on.

With a caption reading, “Meeting with top advisors. This is a full-frame picture. I guess you’d say I was trying to make a point,” there is hardly anyone who would miss this.

Not just this once instance, the day when Donald Trumps signed the controversial executive order about the ban on immigrants, Souza posted a picture of Obama with a school kid wearing hijab. And the caption read, “Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015.”

As a recent poll revealed that many people actually want Obama to come back to White House again as the president, Souza posted a picture of the former POTUS walking towards the White House. Teasing public he wrote, “It’s not what you think. (Heading back to the White House from the Blair House in 2011).”

And when President Trump signed the orders to actually build the wall along the Mexican border and ranted on Twitter about its cost. Souza shared a happy picture of Obama and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto enjoying a drink.

Of course, after all, these pictures he wouldn’t have missed on the phone controversy between Trump and Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull, whose call the POTUS reportedly hung up. He posted a photo of Obama with his Australian counterparts, and it’s a laughter riot! Well, no pun indeed at all.

However, we are not sure which one is the best one among the set that has taken a witty jibe at the Trump administration. The one which shows Obama walking back to the White House or the one below with lights. Souza posted a well-lite photo of the Oval Office where top officials and advisors are seen holding some meeting and captioned it “Those damn lights ;)”.

Well, it’s a clear reference to a recent news where it was said that Trump and his advisers had to have a meeting in the dark because no one could not find the light switches in the cabinet room. And to make it completely clear, he tweeted the location of the switchboard on Twitter. Well, nothing harmful, he was just trying to help the new inhabitants in the house, where he almost spent a decade.

He posted many photos of the former president with his children. In most of the photos, the diversity of the country is evident, children of all race and colour have been featured along with Obama. And certainly, we did not miss out six-year-old Alex, who offered his home to an injured Syrian boy. Obama was so impressed by the humanity showed by the little child that he even mentioned him at a UN Summit.

After the official transfer of powers, Souza like the Obamas was given new social media handles and people have been following them closely. and in the last few weeks, Souza has made us emotional with many iconic pictures, especially the one he posted on the inauguration day of Obama looking at the White House through his plane window and captioned it “Farewell”.

And ever since then, though it’s just two weeks, he has been surprising us with his brilliance.

