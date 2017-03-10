Trending News

‘I’m inspired by Sindhu’s story’ : Obama shares Indian-origin woman’s letter to them on Twitter

"I want a different world. I need a different world."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 10, 2017 11:14 am
obama, barack obama, international women's day, barack obama michelle obama letter, barack obama indian's letter to michelle obama on women's day, indian express, indian express trending Obama tweeted the link to her awe-inspiring letter shared by The Obama Foundation on Medium, an online-publishing platform.(Source: File Photo)

The world got together to celebrate women and their significant achievements and contributions in different fields on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. While there were debates and discussions held on gender equality and empowerment of women, the former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama had a special letter on the occasion. Addressed to the Obamas, Sindhu I, a woman of Indian origin, thanked her for ‘lighting a torch’ in her. Obama tweeted the link to her awe-inspiring letter shared by The Obama Foundation on Medium, an online-publishing platform.

“I’m proud of Michelle for the difference she made in this young woman’s life, and I’m inspired by Sindhu’s story — so I thought I’d share it with you today,” wrote the former POTUS as a foreword to the letter, wishing everybody a happy International Women’s Day.

With the subject “I’m in”, Sindhu wrote how in Fall 1996, she was inspired by listening to the lady who spoke at the chapel. She wrote that although she didn’t know who the woman was, she “will never forget the fire that was lit to make something of her life and to use that life to serve others.” The 38-year-old “Indian woman who is married to an Indian feminist man and raising a feminist 3-year old son” was all of 17 then, when she became a volunteer at a hospital and singed up for a program teaching creative writing and literature for underserved children in the community.

Now, with the knowledge that the woman who had lit a fire in her that continues to blaze is Michelle, Sindhu is thankful that “the ways in which you have impacted the world have left me (her) expecting so much more from our world. And she believes that she should be just as much a part of that change to live up to those expectations. “I want a different world. I need a different world,” she further wrote.

Here are some of the heartwarming reactions her letter garnered on Twitter.

