Not just Trump’s victory, four other events of 2016 The Simpsons predicted right

Given the way 2016 has been– filled with all controversies, debacles, and grave losses — all of us have hoped at least once that there was something that had warned us. Be it political moves like Brexit or shocking election victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump, many claim that they did not see it coming.

But on closer inspection one may find it extremely amusing how the creators of American TV show The Simpsons had predicted about Donald Trump’s victory and reign in the White House, 16 years ago–way back in 2000. Well, it now seems it was not just Trump’s fate, the creators of the hit animated show also predicted four other things that happened it the not so fateful 2016.

2016 shook the world with the deaths of David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Prince and to its latest victims Carrie Fisher and George Michael. Though one never wished for these favourite icons to depart the mortal world, show predicted the death of Rickman, Bowie and Prince. As eerie as it may sound, an episode titled ‘Love is a Many-Splintered Thing’ paid tribute to the singer and actor. In the episode, Alan Rickman appears as Severus Snape as Bowie’s popular song ‘All The Young Dudes’ plays in the background.

In a 2008 episode titled ‘Treehouse of Horror XIX’, the show featured pop-icon Prince’s death and the footage re-emerged after the singer passed away in April. In the eerie episode, Homer was hired by secret agents to murder Prince.

The Simpsons had predicted about the winner of 2016 Nobel Prize well ahead of time in 2010. Yes, in the episode called the “Elementary School Musical” quite inexplicably Lisa, Millhouse and other friends correctly predicted this year’s Noble Prize Winner in Economics: Bengt R Holmstrom. Holmstrom who won the prize for his work on ‘contact theory’ can be seen on a betting pool card. Did the Noble committee take a cue from the show?

Remember the time when Internet went crazy over a single plum floating in perfume, served in a man’s hat? Well, that too was shown in the show in 1993. Titled, ‘Homer’s Barbershop Quartet’, the episode featured Yoko Ono ordering a plum, floating in perfume, served in a man’s hat at Mo’s bar. Clearly, the Icelandic artist Ragnar Kjartansson must be a fan of the Simpsons.

