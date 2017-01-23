Donald Trump’s inaugural ball cake was a copy of Obama’s; are we surprised?

What an inspiration! (Source: Duff Goldman/Twitter) What an inspiration! (Source: Duff Goldman/Twitter)

The resplendent cake at US President Donald Trump’s inauguration ball has more layers than the number of days of his presidency – and already the number of controversies surrounding the new Commander-in-Chief of the US Army and his administrative staff has outnumbered both.

Plagiarism and all the various synonyms of the word seem to be frequently coming up with the Trump entourage — from the infamous Melania Trump speech that was ‘inspired’ by that of Michelle Obama to the President’s inaugural speech itself being ‘taken’ from a monologue by the villain Bane from the Batman’s Dark Knight Rising.

But turns out, there are more layers to this.

Now, we all know how inspiring the former US president Barack Obama was. Known as the people’s president, his policies may have had several detractors, but few could fault him as a person and as an inspirational leader. So, despite what Trump may have said in the past, it seems the billionaire is suitably impressed by his predecessor’s choice in dessert aesthetics, because his team apparently commissioned the inaugural ball cake to replicate that of Obama’s in 2013.

The matter came to light when celebrity Duff Goldman tweeted out a picture on Saturday (January 21) of the cake his Baltimore-based Charm City Cakes baked for Obama in 2013, along with the cake for Trump’s ball on Friday, which was made by Washington, DC’s Buttercream Bakeshop.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration four years ago. The one on the right is Trump’s. I didn’t make it,” Goldman tweeted. The tweet immediately went viral and at last count, it had been retweeted hundreds of thousands of times.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

The tweet set off a riot of jokes on Twitter (but, of course).

Next thing you know Trump’s healthcare plan is gonna plagiarize Obama’s. #cakegate — Andy C (@Axo5000) January 21, 2017

#cakegate is one of the weirdest things in a long line of weird things related to this new administration http://t.co/6SLwiEUE11 — Esmé Weijun Wang (@esmewang) January 22, 2017

get to the bottom of #cakegate who placed the order? Is it the same one who cosigned on Melania’s speech and dress? 🤔Smh http://t.co/aSPdZugeyQ — Kenya Owen (@trulykenya) January 21, 2017

All the Twitter talk probably prompted Buttercream Bakeshop to clarify the situation the next day. They posted an image of the Trump cake on Instagram with the caption, “Excited to share the cake we got to make for one of last night’s inaugural balls. While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one. @duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it”.

Aha!

They went on to say that the profits from the cake will be donated to the human rights campaign: “Best part is all the profits are being donated to @humanrightscampaign, one of our favorite charities who we have loved working with over the years. Because basic human rights are something every man, woman and child~ straight, gay or the rainbow in between~ deserve!”

Well, at least that clears up the “confusion”, but alas, doesn’t do much for Trump’s reputation. I mean, really, which president copies a cake?! We all now know the answer to that one.

