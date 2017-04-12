Not just netizens, even rival airline companies are trolling United Airlines and it’s hilarious!

Twitter users are poking fun at United’s tactics in having a man removed from an overbooked Chicago to Louisville flight on April 9, 2017. (Source: AP) Twitter users are poking fun at United’s tactics in having a man removed from an overbooked Chicago to Louisville flight on April 9, 2017. (Source: AP)

United Airlines was already facing flak after videos showing a passenger being dragged went viral. Now, rival airline companies are trolling the carrier. The shocking images of an elderly Asian man bleeding created a huge social media outrage that ultimately forced the CEO to apologise for the actions. The American airline company also suffered from serious losses in the stock market after the brutal scenes went viral.

A day after United CEO Oscar Munoz responded to the incident by saying the flight was overbooked, but nothing was said about the misconduct, netizens took to Twitter to suggest new taglines or mottos for the airlines. The grilling mottos or slogans with a dash of humour started dominating the microblogging site as people came up with many sarcastic ones under the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.

Check out some of the taglines here.

Board as a doctor,

Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jenn 🐳🐳 (@fanqin0619) April 11, 2017

You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017

Our prices are unbeatable. But not our customers…#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jamie Serafi (@JamieSerafi) April 12, 2017

Just imagine how we treat your luggage #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — David Murphy (@DavidW3344) April 11, 2017

United introduces nose bleed seats.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jules (@JulesBui) April 11, 2017

Now serving punch #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Miguel Santos (@migs_santos) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

You can take the $800 for another flight, or risk it all for our big surprise… — Pope James Collins I (@allhailcollins1) April 11, 2017

But it was not just Netizens alone, rival airline companies particularly that from the Gulf countries gave it back to United too. Royal Jordanian, that is known for its witty and unabashed takes on contemporary issues tweeted, “We are here to keep you #united. Dragging is strictly prohibited.”

We are here to keep you #united Dragging is strictly prohibited 🚫 pic.twitter.com/CSjZD7fM4J — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) April 10, 2017

And if the indirect dig was not enough, Emirates took it a step further but only as a response to United CEO. About a month ago Munoz had said, “Those [Gulf] airlines aren’t airlines. They’re international branding vehicles for their countries.” In its response, the Emirates tweeted, “Fly the friendly skies with a real airline.” The airline recently was declared as the Best Airlines of 2017 by TripAdvisor and took the opportunity to slam the rival carrier.

Fly the friendly skies with a real airline. pic.twitter.com/wE5C5n6Lvn — Emirates airline (@emirates) April 11, 2017

And to make things even worse someone photoshopped an app update of the airlines to say the United app “supports new drag and drop feature.” Though later it was understood that it was fake, many fell for it and it garnered a lot of attention too.

*facepalm* while I suspect totally coincidental, can’t be funnier :( http://t.co/E4xRNuYbkX — Ethar Alali (@EtharUK) April 11, 2017

