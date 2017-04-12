Not just netizens, even rival airline companies are trolling United Airlines and it’s hilarious!

United Airlines was already facing flak after videos showing a passenger being dragged went viral. Now, rival airline companies are trolling the carrier. The shocking images of an elderly Asian man bleeding created a huge social media outrage that ultimately forced the CEO to apologise for the actions. The American airline company also suffered from serious losses in the stock market after the brutal scenes went viral.
A day after United CEO Oscar Munoz responded to the incident by saying the flight was overbooked, but nothing was said about the misconduct, netizens took to Twitter to suggest new taglines or mottos for the airlines. The grilling mottos or slogans with a dash of humour started dominating the microblogging site as people came up with many sarcastic ones under the hashtag #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos.
Check out some of the taglines here.
Board as a doctor,
Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Jenn 🐳🐳 (@fanqin0619) April 11, 2017
You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017
Our prices are unbeatable. But not our customers…#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Jamie Serafi (@JamieSerafi) April 12, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos we will re-accomdated you. pic.twitter.com/bsv74nGyZT
— Maxism Mao (@MaxismMao) April 11, 2017
We’ll drag you all over the world
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Y559QzFbEv
— rdu3 (@rdu3_richard) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
United Airlines, the smacking airline.pic.twitter.com/TBph67EXKT
— Ali 阿里 علي ❄️ (@Ali_8k) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Meet the UNITED AIRLINES Customer Service….. pic.twitter.com/weRPc27aIT
— UW (@setv79) April 11, 2017
New Boarding Policy: “Eeny, meeny, miney, mo…” #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/MLMfNIDQUI… http://t.co/TF78Otjaqx
— Terra E. Whitmeyer (@terraelise) April 11, 2017
He volunteered.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Ajlm76Zw1U
— #MAGA in the 316 👍 (@mikeo159) April 11, 2017
We’ll greet you, seat you, then beat you. @united #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Brucifer (@BAMattheBeach) April 11, 2017
Just imagine how we treat your luggage #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— David Murphy (@DavidW3344) April 11, 2017
United introduces nose bleed seats.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Jules (@JulesBui) April 11, 2017
Now serving punch #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Miguel Santos (@migs_santos) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
You can take the $800 for another flight, or risk it all for our big surprise…
— Pope James Collins I (@allhailcollins1) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
“The Preferred Airline of @WWE“
— FOODSTUFF’D (@foodstuffdmike) April 12, 2017
But it was not just Netizens alone, rival airline companies particularly that from the Gulf countries gave it back to United too. Royal Jordanian, that is known for its witty and unabashed takes on contemporary issues tweeted, “We are here to keep you #united. Dragging is strictly prohibited.”
We are here to keep you #united Dragging is strictly prohibited 🚫 pic.twitter.com/CSjZD7fM4J
— Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) April 10, 2017
And if the indirect dig was not enough, Emirates took it a step further but only as a response to United CEO. About a month ago Munoz had said, “Those [Gulf] airlines aren’t airlines. They’re international branding vehicles for their countries.” In its response, the Emirates tweeted, “Fly the friendly skies with a real airline.” The airline recently was declared as the Best Airlines of 2017 by TripAdvisor and took the opportunity to slam the rival carrier.
Fly the friendly skies with a real airline. pic.twitter.com/wE5C5n6Lvn
— Emirates airline (@emirates) April 11, 2017
And to make things even worse someone photoshopped an app update of the airlines to say the United app “supports new drag and drop feature.” Though later it was understood that it was fake, many fell for it and it garnered a lot of attention too.
Bad timing on your app update, @united! pic.twitter.com/uA0O7vSo5D
— Nick Nicotera (@NickNicotera) April 11, 2017
@NickNicotera @united Shoot– I fell for a photoshopped image.
— Dennis Yu (@dennisyu) April 11, 2017
*facepalm* while I suspect totally coincidental, can’t be funnier :( http://t.co/E4xRNuYbkX
— Ethar Alali (@EtharUK) April 11, 2017
