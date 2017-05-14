Latest News

Not all mothers are thrilled with Mother’s Day, check out these tweets

Mothers take a dig at Mother's Day, and it'll get you ROFL-ing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 14, 2017 8:33 pm
mother's day, mother's day funny tweets, funny mother's day tweets, indian express, indian expres news Things are never as easy as they look. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Every year the second Sunday in the month of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day in India, and in some parts of the world. The day is dedicated to the selfless contribution of mothers, as children try to do all that they can to pamper them. Long posts are shared on social media, where the children usually acknowledge the importance of their mothers. While all these are nice and touching, a little bit of humour never hurt anybody. So, while the entire world is busy posting and tweeting about their mothers, and mothers are busy replying to those, there a few who infused this day with some much-needed humour.

ALSO READ | Happy Mother’s Day 2017: When is it celebrated in India; history, celebrations and facts you should know

Motherhood, though beautiful, must be treated with some hilarity. There are several mothers who do not hesitate in making a joke or two about the entire experience, and the best part is they are extremely funny. While some point out the difference between expectation and reality when it comes to Mother’s Day, another said the only thing she wanted for Mother’s Day is some much-needed sleep.

If you do not believe us, read these for yourself.

She clearly wants some sleep on Mother’s Day.

And she clearly will not get any.

For some, motherhood was not exactly a bed of roses.

And some had very specific demands on this day.

Reality, sadly, is never as pretty as we expect it to be. She learnt it the hard way.

She got it really bad from her little one.

Our sympathies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 14: Latest News