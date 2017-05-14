Not all mothers are thrilled with Mother’s Day, check out these tweets

Things are never as easy as they look. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Things are never as easy as they look. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Every year the second Sunday in the month of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day in India, and in some parts of the world. The day is dedicated to the selfless contribution of mothers, as children try to do all that they can to pamper them. Long posts are shared on social media, where the children usually acknowledge the importance of their mothers. While all these are nice and touching, a little bit of humour never hurt anybody. So, while the entire world is busy posting and tweeting about their mothers, and mothers are busy replying to those, there a few who infused this day with some much-needed humour.

Motherhood, though beautiful, must be treated with some hilarity. There are several mothers who do not hesitate in making a joke or two about the entire experience, and the best part is they are extremely funny. While some point out the difference between expectation and reality when it comes to Mother’s Day, another said the only thing she wanted for Mother’s Day is some much-needed sleep.

If you do not believe us, read these for yourself.

She clearly wants some sleep on Mother’s Day.

If you woke me up before noon with a Happy Mother’s Day text, you’re already doing this wrong. — Lurkin’ Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 14, 2017

And she clearly will not get any.

Me: “Thinking about going to bed early tonight..” My kid: pic.twitter.com/Q30GQuBz6Y — MommieKnowsfresh (@MommieKnwsFresh) May 3, 2017

For some, motherhood was not exactly a bed of roses.

Motherhood changes you. Who knew that one day I’d legit be hoping my Mother’s Day presents included a refresh on my lawn gnome vignettes. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) May 13, 2017

And some had very specific demands on this day.

My husband told me I could have anything I wanted for Mother’s Day so how much does it cost to wipe the Kardashians & Kanye off the planet? — Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 13, 2017

Reality, sadly, is never as pretty as we expect it to be. She learnt it the hard way.

Mother’s Day: Ideally, the one holiday I don’t have to personally handle. Reality: “Mom, where’s tape? Paper? How do you spell ‘mother’? — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 13, 2017

She got it really bad from her little one.

6yo: You’re the best mommy Me: Aw, thank you! 6yo: I mean, I guess. I don’t have any other mommies to compare Happy Mothers Day to me — Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) May 5, 2017

Our sympathies.

7y.o: “Mom, what do you want for Mother’s Day?” Me: “Sleep.” 7: “Haha, no seriously, Mom; something REAL.” Exactly. — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) April 24, 2017

