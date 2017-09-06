‘Kim Ka Jung On?’: Amul’s quirky cartoon on North Korea’s nuclear test is on point

North Korea’s sixth and biggest nuclear test has left world leaders distressed. (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter) North Korea’s sixth and biggest nuclear test has left world leaders distressed. (Source: @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

Sending shock waves all across the globe, North Korea ‘successfully’ tested its biggest ever nuclear weapon that can be loaded onto a missile on September 3. The sixth and most powerful nuclear test which is said to be a “hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile” sparked international condemnation, including one from US President Donald Trump.

The underground blast led to a 6.3-magnitude earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey, and was followed, a few minutes later, by another with a magnitude of 4.1. As shocking as it may sound, the seismological observatory NORSAR at Norway, has estimated it to be 120 kilotons. In comparison, the explosive yield of the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, was estimated at 15 kilotons.

To address the critical issue, diary brand Amul reeled in a quirky cartoon on the North Korea nuclear test with a caricature of the North Korean president Kim Jong-un. It has been captioned: “#Amul Topical: North Korea’s leader and his nuke obsession!” and the tagline takes a sarcastic jibe at him with a witty twist given to his name as “Kim Ka Jung On?” translating to “Is Kim’s war on?” It also has a phrase, “For nuclear families,” towards the other end.

Check out the cartoon here.

North Korea’s missile test is speculated to have been conducted in response to US President Donald Trump’s telephonic conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which they reportedly discussed the “escalating” nuclear crisis in the region. Earlier this year, in July, North Korea conducted its first two intercontinental ballistic missiles tests.

