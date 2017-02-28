Trending News

Nokia relaunches the iconic 3310 model; Twitter welcomes it with memes and jokes

"Girls don't need to carry pepper spray, they have the weapon of mass destruction which can make calls too."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 28, 2017 9:02 pm
Nokia 3310 comeback, Nokia 3310 relaunch, Nokia 3310 comeback, Nokia lauches 3310, indian express, indian express news The ‘indestructible’ phone is back!

We all have heard about the phoenix – one that has the ability of coming back to life from its ashes. Well, fiction apart, something very similar has happened in reality. In a classic case of ‘blast from the past’, Nokia 3310 has made a comeback. And, yes, we can still play our favourite snake game in it.

The model that saw unprecedented success both in terms of popularity and revenue-generation before sinking into oblivion has been relaunched by HMD – the company that now runs Nokia – at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday. And, to top it off, the device now has a bigger screen, a back camera, and also comes in vibrant colours. Some other features like dual-sim slot,expandable memory card slot and a 2.4 inch QVGA color display have been added to it.

Hinting at how direly people have been waiting for the gadget ever since the news of its release broke out earlier this year, The Guardian reports, “Anticipation of the device, a phone that doesn’t even have 3G, has been high ever since news of its release leaked earlier this year. The relaunched 3310 is produced by new mobile firm HMD Global, which licensed the Nokia brand last year. HMD is filled with key ex-Nokia people, and the phone appears to have lost none of the charm and identity of the 17-year-old original.”

The president of HMD,Florian Seiche, says the daily, “This is what consumers have been asking us for, and so we decided that we’d just do it and have some fun with it. That’s the unique opportunity we have here at HMD with the Nokia brand.”

Twitterati have come out all guns blazing in response to the much-awaited release. And jokes and memes revolving around the device got churned out in no time.

Sample some of them here:

