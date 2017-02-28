Nokia relaunches the iconic 3310 model; Twitter welcomes it with memes and jokes

The ‘indestructible’ phone is back! The ‘indestructible’ phone is back!

We all have heard about the phoenix – one that has the ability of coming back to life from its ashes. Well, fiction apart, something very similar has happened in reality. In a classic case of ‘blast from the past’, Nokia 3310 has made a comeback. And, yes, we can still play our favourite snake game in it.

The model that saw unprecedented success both in terms of popularity and revenue-generation before sinking into oblivion has been relaunched by HMD – the company that now runs Nokia – at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Sunday. And, to top it off, the device now has a bigger screen, a back camera, and also comes in vibrant colours. Some other features like dual-sim slot,expandable memory card slot and a 2.4 inch QVGA color display have been added to it.

Hinting at how direly people have been waiting for the gadget ever since the news of its release broke out earlier this year, The Guardian reports, “Anticipation of the device, a phone that doesn’t even have 3G, has been high ever since news of its release leaked earlier this year. The relaunched 3310 is produced by new mobile firm HMD Global, which licensed the Nokia brand last year. HMD is filled with key ex-Nokia people, and the phone appears to have lost none of the charm and identity of the 17-year-old original.”

The president of HMD,Florian Seiche, says the daily, “This is what consumers have been asking us for, and so we decided that we’d just do it and have some fun with it. That’s the unique opportunity we have here at HMD with the Nokia brand.”

Twitterati have come out all guns blazing in response to the much-awaited release. And jokes and memes revolving around the device got churned out in no time.

Sample some of them here:

@UCBrowser @RajivMakhni @UCNews_India #RajivMakhniOnUC I Would Buy 3310 So if My Mobile Fall down my mobile wouldn’t get break instead floor pic.twitter.com/W8VqgTnaaV — Akash (@akash_rockzz) February 28, 2017

Been waiting on Jesus to come back for so long #Nokia #3310 died and came back before him😿😓🙇 — Scout Master Lumpus (@shimmytography) February 27, 2017

If #nokia doesn’t have a campaign for their 3310 comeback on the lines of “SNAKES ON THE PHONE AGAIN”, it will be a waste. — Noel Nazareth (@hape_go_lueke) February 17, 2017

Nokia 3310 died and resurrected before Arsenal Could win a UCL trophy. — Hon Kuria (@hos_utd) February 26, 2017

Nokia 3310 is back but you still live at your moms.#wattba — Dominic Rajcoomar (@dominicneal79) February 26, 2017

So Nokia 3310 went on vacation and came back and Arsenal is still yet to win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/FVWHnDNl67 — ₦-$££K£₹-K (@Nsikak_Ud) February 26, 2017

Nokia 3310 Old and Nokia 3310 New pic.twitter.com/B2eFktVHDo — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 26, 2017

#Nokia3310 is making a comeback. Girls don’t need to carry pepper spray, they have the weapon of mass destruction which can make calls too. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 26, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd