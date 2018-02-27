  • Associate Sponsor
Nokia brings back the Banana Phone at MWC 2018, and Twitterati’s going… bananas!

Soon after Nokia announced that the 8110 slider — the Banana Phone — was going to make a comeback in 2018, the World Wide Web was flooded with scores of memes and jokes. And some were fruitful Matrix references too!

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2018 3:08 am
Matrix Reloaded: The Banana Phone, anyone? (Source: Nokia Mobile/ Twitter)
The Nokia 8110 slider, which made a mark on pop culture thanks to Keanu Reaves in The Matrix was first released in 1996, and achieved cult status for its curved back and sliding keyboard cover. Well, much to the excitement of many, the cell phone – which is also known as the Banana Phone – is making a comeback in 2018. HMD Global has launched the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with 4G LTE connectivity at Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Sunday.

As soon as news about the relaunch of this slider phone was known, Netizens went into a frenzy. While Reaves fans took a trip into the Matrix and shared sharing old clips from the film, others couldn’t get over the fact that this was the Banana Phone. And it doesn’t take a minion to guess where the ever punny junta of the virtual world went with this.

Soon social media sites started getting flooded with photos of the new yellow banana phones juxtaposed/replaced with — no points for guessing — bananas! And of course, banana jokes and memes started doing rounds and some are quite NSFW. Check out a couple of them here.

This is not the first time that Nokia is trying to recapture the market by touching the sentimental chord of the people. Before the revised version of this Nokia 8110 4G set, it also brought back Nokia 3310. And as at one point durability and Nokia were synonymous, HMD Global claims it is as durable as the original model. Perhaps the highlight is the addition of 4G LTE connectivity, colour screen and support for apps. Nokia 8110 is priced at €79 (or approx Rs 6,285) and will be made available from May 2018.

