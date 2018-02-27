Nokia brings back the Banana Phone at MWC 2018, and Twitterati’s going… bananas!

Matrix Reloaded: The Banana Phone, anyone? (Source: Nokia Mobile/ Twitter) Matrix Reloaded: The Banana Phone, anyone? (Source: Nokia Mobile/ Twitter)

The Nokia 8110 slider, which made a mark on pop culture thanks to Keanu Reaves in The Matrix was first released in 1996, and achieved cult status for its curved back and sliding keyboard cover. Well, much to the excitement of many, the cell phone – which is also known as the Banana Phone – is making a comeback in 2018. HMD Global has launched the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with 4G LTE connectivity at Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Sunday.

As soon as news about the relaunch of this slider phone was known, Netizens went into a frenzy. While Reaves fans took a trip into the Matrix and shared sharing old clips from the film, others couldn’t get over the fact that this was the Banana Phone. And it doesn’t take a minion to guess where the ever punny junta of the virtual world went with this.

Soon social media sites started getting flooded with photos of the new yellow banana phones juxtaposed/replaced with — no points for guessing — bananas! And of course, banana jokes and memes started doing rounds and some are quite NSFW. Check out a couple of them here.

Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring, banana phone It grows in bunches. I got my hunches. Cellular modular interactive odular ring ring ring ring ring ring ring banana phone. #Nokia8110 #MWC18 — Kanthala Raghu (@kanthalaraghu) February 26, 2018

The banana phone is back! I’ve been hands on with the @Nokiamobile 8110 4G. http://t.co/7pPQLB9Pj7 pic.twitter.com/zMTB8YV1Eu — John ‘BM’ McCann (@JJMcCann) February 25, 2018

Ring ring rin ring… Ring banana phone!

Nokia’s banana phone from The Matrix is back and its simply awesome. In this continuous transformation era of the smartphone, I never wanted to buy phone continuously… But now I want this one. #Nokia pic.twitter.com/izm2IUjoc1 — Akshay Munot (@AkshayMunot_) February 26, 2018

Gosh! This brings back memories from my 80’s! Nokia brings back the banana phone made famous by The Matrix http://t.co/46NBps1bL7 — Anisa (@cookwithanisa) February 26, 2018

speaking of banana phones, i saw someone talking into a banana today. It looked wild, I don’t think things were too good with whoever she was talking to ⚡ “Nokia brings back the banana phone made famous by The Matrix”http://t.co/i1YOtxiQ9b — eva (@tmntmikey_) February 26, 2018

We got bananas, but I’m not talking fruit 🍌 — juiiicyjay_ (@_joannaosborne) February 26, 2018

Paid little or no attention to the #Olympics. Feel fine. Give even fewer shits about the #MobileWorldCongress. Don’t get me wrong, I DO think we need a World Congress rn. Just not about Banana Phones. pic.twitter.com/uzdH90MnfW — (((Evan Shapiro))) (@eshap) February 26, 2018

I need blue banana phone pls, need to order lots and lots of guns. Agent Apple Smith and agent Samsung Jones need to be wiped out. — Dinesh_M (@dkm1101) February 25, 2018

I need that Nokia Banana phone asap. — Kay Papí (@KeelinJackson) February 25, 2018

When your weird cousin steps in the the group photo at the last second!#Nokia8110 pic.twitter.com/A4HhpS43Ru — Daily Driver (@Daily__Driver) February 25, 2018

My mobile email signature is “sent from my banana phone.” — True story. But as you can see,… http://t.co/uH4dqNrTa6 — Ellen Noble (@ellenlikesbikes) February 25, 2018

Remember, people. The #Nokia8110 saved Mr. Anderson, but it also handed us the one called “Morpheus”. pic.twitter.com/TzRFkGop1U — julian yeo (dm29) 🍥 (@judacris) February 26, 2018

Just saw the #Nokia8110 is coming back. Time to jack in to #thematrix again. pic.twitter.com/1MFGRJ7gKW — THECYBERBEAR (@thecyberbear2) February 25, 2018

The BANANA PHONES ARE BACK ??? It’s like the Backstreet boy era again. #Nokia8110 Nokia could this be a sign of an upcoming Matrix reboot ??!!!! — Priscilla Lenis (@PrissyKristaly) February 26, 2018

The Nokia Banana phone will need to wait until after Brexit as the curve exceeds EU policy and is too bendy #MWC2018 pic.twitter.com/E8liv3ETLH — Colin Jellie (@Jelliewobbler) February 25, 2018

The fact they use the word “reloaded” in the teaser for the second Matrix phone is just too much… pic.twitter.com/55uhSUrN3Y — Lewis (@likethemountain) February 25, 2018

We are overcome with emotion at DPC. This was one of our top selling devices in the 90s. We thank you @nokia for this! The Nokia 8110 in banana yellow! Pinch me! #Nokia #Nokia8110 #BananaPhone #MatrixPhone pic.twitter.com/2DypA5n4Kg — Digital Phone Co (@DigitalPhoneCo) February 25, 2018

This is not the first time that Nokia is trying to recapture the market by touching the sentimental chord of the people. Before the revised version of this Nokia 8110 4G set, it also brought back Nokia 3310. And as at one point durability and Nokia were synonymous, HMD Global claims it is as durable as the original model. Perhaps the highlight is the addition of 4G LTE connectivity, colour screen and support for apps. Nokia 8110 is priced at €79 (or approx Rs 6,285) and will be made available from May 2018.

