No WOMAN for ‘Women In Math’ discussion; Twitterati mock the ALL-MEN panel

Not everyone can deal with Mathematics, but there are some who simply can’t let go of their love to solve puzzling problem sums and mind-boggling algorithms. To discuss various researches done in data sciences, number theory, dynamical systems and more math-related topics, a Utah university called out all the women who love the subject.

Interestingly, the panel conducting the ‘Women In Math’ discussion included four male BYU math professors, and no female speaker on the panel. The flyers circulated by the university displayed four men under which ‘Women in Math’ was written in bold letters. Clearly unhappy with the circular, many people on social media called out the university and slammed it for not including even one woman professor in the panel. Many took the debate to social media and a user going by the name ‘Stephdriggs’ tweeted out the picture of the flyer.

Soon, others too joined the discussion — some stating that it was quite ironical to have a discussion about women’s interest in a subject, and not having one female representative. Moreover, others trolled the poster for having no women, but saying “there will be treats”. Here are some of the tweets that followed after the picture of the flyer went viral on social media.

