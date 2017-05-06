After Nirbhaya got justice, these tweets of a woman explaining rape have gone viral

What a rape victim feels like? (Source: File Photo) What a rape victim feels like? (Source: File Photo)

Sexual violence against women is one of the harsh realities being fought worldwide. Even after surviving the scarring incident, the victim is not spared. The atrocities get worse with the social stigmas attached to it. Right from being blamed for being out in the dark to their choice of clothing, the onus is more often than not put on the victim.

In most cases, instead of taking stern action against the rapists, the society tends to judge the victim. Moreover, a woman’s consent — the right to say “yes” or “no” — is still not clear to them. With questions like “Were you drunk?” or “Did you know them before?” people make it excruciating for them. Crossing all limits of monstrosity, some policemen even went on to ask a rape victim, “Who gave her the most pleasure?” when she went to report it, rumours suggest.

To shed light on the distressing fact, a Twitter user @_clvrarose explained how a woman’s body reacts to forceful penetration. Making it clear for everyone, she unmasked a side of rape that has never been disclosed before. The honesty and clarity with which she put it will hit you right in the face. Her thread has garnered over thousands of likes and reached out to millions on Twitter. Even though her tweets are protected, you can see the thread here.

Hard hitting, isn’t it?

