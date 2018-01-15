This model’s topless post on her ‘athletic build’ and ‘healthy curves’ is breaking the Internet

Isn’t it time we get rid of the body shaming and size charts for models? (Source: Nina Agdal/Instagram) Isn’t it time we get rid of the body shaming and size charts for models? (Source: Nina Agdal/Instagram)

Does size really matter? It seems it does, at least to a few publishers who still wish to stand by the rudimentary size charts for models. Narrating one such incident, a model on Instagram, Nina Agdal, posted a topless photo of herself saying that she is not built as a “runway model” and revealed how her publisher said they would not run her cover/story because it “did not reflect well on her talent” and “did not fit their market”.

Expressing her thoughts on the entire fiasco, she said that she is not an “average model body”. “I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane,” she wrote. Her post soon went viral with over 120,000 likes, at the time of writing. Moreover, hundreds of users commented on her photo and took inspiration from her.

“Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with.

When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves.

After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane.

I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits.

So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that’s bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let’s find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down.”

