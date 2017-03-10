Nike just did it: Athletic hijab for female Muslim athletes makes a political statement, and how!

Just did it! (Source: Instagram/Twitter) Just did it! (Source: Instagram/Twitter)

Taking a leap towards inclusiveness, sports brand Nike just launched an athletic hijab for female Muslim athletes. Called the Nike Pro Performance Hijab, it will fulfill the need for Muslim women to cover their heads and keep up with their religious norms without having to sacrifice their love for sports.

The head cover is said to be made of lightweight, stretchy polyester that allows hijab-wearing Muslim women to compete without headscarves that tends to hurt their performances. Expected to go on sale next spring, buzz is that the hijab head gear will cost around $35. Spiraling up their reach into Middle Eastern markets and pushing women towards inclusion and achievement in athletics without any interference from their religious beliefs, the campaign video has gone viral.

The video has already garnered almost 3,60,000 retweets and more than 5,90,000 likes on Twitter at the time of writing. Taking the Internet by storm, the video has also collected around 2,200,000 views on YouTube and is the topic for some ongoing debates on social media platforms.

“What will they say about you? Maybe they’ll say you showed them what was possible. #believeinmore #nike,” the company tweeted along with a video on their official account. Read their original tweet here:

What will they say about you?

Maybe they’ll say you showed them what was possible.#believeinmore#nikepic.twitter.com/rqn24qpDsn — Nike (@Nike) March 8, 2017

Just after the launch, several athletes tried it out for real and shared their experiences on Instagram with the athletic hijab on. See a few posts here:

The campaign, however, opened to mixed response from the Twitterati. While some praised the move, others called it “demoralising” move. Read the top tweets here:

FOR:

Most patronising. I’ve been wearing a scarf and exercising fine for years, just as small businesses have BEEN making scarves for activewear. http://t.co/BFpjn8jdCR — Aaisha Dadi Patel (@aaishadadipatel) March 7, 2017

Hey @Nike you should get on @fiba to lift its ban on hijabs and let @Queen_Of_Sheeba to play professional ball! http://t.co/96viiwBLcd — Ishraq Ali (@freshouttatime) March 9, 2017

.@Nike is makin some beautiful moves in creating diversity within their brand. First hijab for muslim athletes, now plus size line. — Brittany Alexandra (@BeginWithBritt) March 10, 2017

Guess what, if you don’t like that Nike designed a sports-friendly hijab, you don’t have to buy it! Capitalism! Free markets! Yay! — Ismat Sarah Mangla (@ismat) March 7, 2017

I audibly gasped when I read that @Nike was coming out with a sport hijab.

It’s like all my dreams have come true. — Balsam (@bslam15) March 6, 2017

AGAINST:

This is horrible! I’ve been successfully using hijab as an excuse to avoid running for years. 😭 http://t.co/zQzlS8zbpC — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 7, 2017

If @Nike is promoting female empowerment,

Why is she wearing a hijab!

😳😳🥜 http://t.co/3ab8Ds4Q9t — Time to unite🇺🇸 (@Phishie_Philly) February 27, 2017

stop glorifying burka and hijab, they’re not #feminist, just a symbol of control Muslim men have over women Nike disgusts me — alara • @FFXV/FFX2 (@gaelenmyr) March 10, 2017

@stoked84@Nike By ‘women who dress modestly’ did you mean ‘women who are oppressed by shariah law?’ — Mr. Wonderful (@DoggitySnoggins) March 8, 2017

