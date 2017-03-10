Trending News

Nike just did it: Athletic hijab for female Muslim athletes makes a political statement, and how!

Taking the Internet by storm, the video has also collected around 2,200,000 views on YouTube and is the topic for some ongoing debates on social media platforms.

March 10, 2017
Just did it! (Source: Instagram/Twitter)

Taking a leap towards inclusiveness, sports brand Nike just launched an athletic hijab for female Muslim athletes. Called the Nike Pro Performance Hijab, it will fulfill the need for Muslim women to cover their heads and keep up with their religious norms without having to sacrifice their love for sports.

The head cover is said to be made of lightweight, stretchy polyester that allows hijab-wearing Muslim women to compete without headscarves that tends to hurt their performances. Expected to go on sale next spring, buzz is that the hijab head gear will cost around $35. Spiraling up their reach into Middle Eastern markets and pushing women towards inclusion and achievement in athletics without any interference from their religious beliefs, the campaign video has gone viral.

The video has already garnered almost 3,60,000 retweets and more than 5,90,000 likes on Twitter at the time of writing. Taking the Internet by storm, the video has also collected around 2,200,000 views on YouTube and is the topic for some ongoing debates on social media platforms.

“What will they say about you? Maybe they’ll say you showed them what was possible. #believeinmore #nike,” the company tweeted along with a video on their official account. Read their original tweet here:

Just after the launch, several athletes tried it out for real and shared their experiences on Instagram with the athletic hijab on. See a few posts here:

The campaign, however, opened to mixed response from the Twitterati. While some praised the move, others called it “demoralising” move. Read the top tweets here:

FOR:

AGAINST:

