‘Know your worth’: Nicki Minaj’s advice for the #Queen inside every girl is a must-read

“You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him,” Nicki Minaj told her followers. (Source: AP) “You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him,” Nicki Minaj told her followers. (Source: AP)

Even with all the debate about gender equality, many women seem to be conditioned to believe they are the weaker sex owing to their gender at times. More often than not, women are talked down upon or are made to feel bad about themselves. Giving it back to such people, American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj, who is all set to release her album Queen recently doled out some wisdom for girls about how to behave like one.

In a series of tweets, she urged women to know their worth and not let anybody belittle them. “#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram?” she wrote, and then added, “Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time.”

ALSO READ | Nicki Minaj offered to pay tuition fees for students on Twitter and made her fans very happy

“Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram,” and finally concluded by throwing some light on her personal life. “New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom.”

Read her tweets here.

#Queen, know your worth. I’ve been proposed to 3 times; asked by 4 boyfriends to have their child. Being emotionally, mentally, or physically abused just to crack a fake smile on the gram & show off a ring is not happiness. Being cheated on, humiliated, belittled… for the gram? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

#Queen, know your worth. You were a Queen before him. You’ll be a Queen after him. He can’t make or break you. Being equally yoked is what you should strive for. Spirituality is key. Once your spirit can soar on its own, then you are ready to “allow” him the privilege of ur time. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

Having men treat you like dog shit because they’re famous or have money is the new era we live in. Word to the gram. Arguing w|other women while defending your abuser is the new era. Word to the gram. #Queen 8|10|18 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

New boy asked if I could have his baby in a year & a half. On God I said: “ain’t pushin out his babies til he buy da rock”. Then I busted out laughing. He said: “I’ll put a ring on it. I’ll do anything it takes”. Yet all I could think of his how much I love my new found freedom. — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2018

What are your thoughts about the piece of advice? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd