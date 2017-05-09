Latest News

Nicki Minaj offered to pay tuition fees for students on Twitter and made her fans very happy

Rapper Nicki Minaj's only condition was the students should have straight As.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 9, 2017 6:12 pm
Nicki Minaj made her fans very happy. (Source: File Photo)

The life of a student can be tough. There are not only studies to deal with but, more often than not, there are humongous loans waiting to be paid off. But singer Nicki Minaj proved to be a glorious example in this regard. On May 7, the award-winning rapper was interacting with her fans on Twitter, conducting a sort of a fun contest wherein, on the basis of creativity of her fans, she would choose some of them and would even pay for their flight fares to Vegas where the 2017 Billboard music awards are to be held. While she received a very enthusiastic response, it was a tweet from a student asking if Minaj would pay his tuition fees that changed the singer’s mind.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!??????? Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied to her fan’s question, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

The singer maintained that she would pay only if the students have straight As.  Soon Minaj was inundated with a plethora of requests.

There were also those who did not have As but wanted her help nevertheless. And the singer proved to be as sporting as ever.

Soon, immigrants too asked for her help, and Minaj did not disappoint.

The interaction continued for a long time, and the rapper did not budge from her word.

Finally the singer decided to call it a day, but not without a promise of doing something similar again.

