Nicki Minaj offered to pay tuition fees for students on Twitter and made her fans very happy

Nicki Minaj made her fans very happy. (Source: File Photo) Nicki Minaj made her fans very happy. (Source: File Photo)

The life of a student can be tough. There are not only studies to deal with but, more often than not, there are humongous loans waiting to be paid off. But singer Nicki Minaj proved to be a glorious example in this regard. On May 7, the award-winning rapper was interacting with her fans on Twitter, conducting a sort of a fun contest wherein, on the basis of creativity of her fans, she would choose some of them and would even pay for their flight fares to Vegas where the 2017 Billboard music awards are to be held. While she received a very enthusiastic response, it was a tweet from a student asking if Minaj would pay his tuition fees that changed the singer’s mind.

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!??????? Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj replied to her fan’s question, “Well you wanna pay for my tuition?”

Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up? http://t.co/czH715u64a — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The singer maintained that she would pay only if the students have straight As. Soon Minaj was inundated with a plethora of requests.

Ok do u need help w/tuition or do u have a full scholarship? http://t.co/q7ewfdNzCs — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

If u give me a 4.0 then I’ll keep my end of the bargain. http://t.co/Esqs9rwfPn — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

There were also those who did not have As but wanted her help nevertheless. And the singer proved to be as sporting as ever.

Let me talk to Gee. Idk how it works. But straight A students can use money for living. They can still use the money. http://t.co/nOdu56r9rN — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Soon, immigrants too asked for her help, and Minaj did not disappoint.

U want to go to college but can’t? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u? http://t.co/A3mYQHgPNX — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

The interaction continued for a long time, and the rapper did not budge from her word.

That’s it? I’ll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next! http://t.co/i4TVmsqDoA — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Done. Dm ur bank info http://t.co/u7CxljiilZ — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Yes I’ll pay it. Send ur info http://t.co/6G4QfHyZnl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

Finally the singer decided to call it a day, but not without a promise of doing something similar again.

Ok u guys. It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2. 😘😘😘💋💋💋💕💕🎀🎀🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 7, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd