French airport staff ‘PUNCHES’ man holding BABY after complaint; stirs online controversy

This hasn’t been a great year for international airlines, what with one video after another of wrongdoings by staff members, and gross ill-treatment of passengers coming to light. Ever since United Airlines dragged an Asian doctor off its plane as it was ‘overbooked’, scores of incidents drawing attention to ill treatment and mismanagement has come to the forefront. Yet again, in a shocking incident, a man was punched in his face at the Nice airport in France, and the pictures from the scene have started a huge outcry online.

However, later a video surfaced that showed the passenger had apparently initiated the brawl.

The man was holding a baby in his lap when he took the beating, while he complained about the delay of an EasyJet flight. Reportedly the flight EZY2122 to London Luton was delayed for more than 12 hours, which made it extremely difficult for stranded passengers.

Witness Arabella Ark, stunned by the horrific actions by the airport staff believed to be a special assistance provider, posted the pictures on Twitter.

“The worker just smirked at him and he was the other side of the glass barrier so he reached over to hit him. It was one hell of a punch. It was a loud whack and there was no provocation,” Ark to the Daily Mail.

Was taken away by either police or air port staff. We ask Police to be called. — Arabella Ark (@ArabellaArkwri1) July 30, 2017

Describing the scene further the 49-year-old and mother of two added, “The man was British, it looked like he was in his late 20s and was telling the worker that he had had a terrible day. He was standing there holding his nine-month-old baby. He didn’t want to have a fight.”

Facing a backlash online, the company responded to Ark’s tweet and said the worker is “not an EasyJet employee” but they would take up the matter with Nice Airport and the authorities who have employed the airport staff.

We are concerned to see this – it is not an easyJet staff member & they do not work for our ground handling agents. 1/2 — easyJet Press Office (@easyJet_press) July 30, 2017

In the wake of the new video, the Nice Police will investigate the passenger also and verify it with the airport CCTV footages, The Sun reported.

