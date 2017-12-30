Niagara Falls turns into a frozen, winter wonderland; see pics

Netizens are gasping over these viral photos of frozen Niagara Falls. (Source: Twitter) Netizens are gasping over these viral photos of frozen Niagara Falls. (Source: Twitter)

If you love winters and everything about it, then you will also love how Niagara Falls has turned into a marvellous, winter wonderland at the moment. Being unfazed by the cold, local visitors who visited the frozen spectacle took to social media to share photos of the frozen spectacle which included vast portions of the Canadian side of Niagara Falls appearing almost frozen in time.

We bring you a compilation of a few spectacular pictures to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of nature. We think it’s really exciting, what about you?

Niagara Falls, beautiful at any season even in artic cold winter. pic.twitter.com/tcEga2lJMp — Boris H (@borisrodri) December 28, 2017

Niagara Falls, beautiful at any season even in artic cold winter. pic.twitter.com/tcEga2lJMp — Boris H (@borisrodri) December 28, 2017

Pumpkin visiting #NiagaraFalls…of course you would find Pumpkin at the end of a rainbow! 🌈🦔 pic.twitter.com/Rt286fCbvc — Pumpkin the Hedgie (@OfficialPumpky) December 28, 2017

Okay, last one… I promise. Don’t you just love 😍 the rainbow dancing in the middle of the ‘little’ Niagra Waterfall?? 🌈🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/LdHjhdjsdA — Anna McNuff (@AnnaMcNuff) December 28, 2017

Look at all those white trees!! The Falls mist is landing on them making it all look like NARNIA 🦁 Raaaaar! 👸🏼🇨🇦❄️ pic.twitter.com/0tuDUIQdcR — Anna McNuff (@AnnaMcNuff) December 28, 2017

Brief detour to check out Niagara Falls in winter. ❄ pic.twitter.com/XUTVtajdcy — Katie (@OhWeeBeasties) December 28, 2017

Guys, not to alarm anyone, but the Canadian side of Niagara Falls is an icy, winter wonderland right now (via @punkodelish IG @Arjsun @AdamRDanni) pic.twitter.com/56GNaOikjN — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) December 28, 2017

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd