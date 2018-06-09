Twitterati cheer as New Zealand Women team create world record by scoring 490 runs in ODI

New Zealand Women create the world record by scoring 490 runs in ODI and Netizens celebrate the women power. (Source: ICC/Twitter) New Zealand Women create the world record by scoring 490 runs in ODI and Netizens celebrate the women power. (Source: ICC/Twitter)

Cricket is full of wonders and New Zealand’s women team just prove it right. Creating a world record by scoring a mammoth total of 490 runs against Ireland in the first ODI in Dublin on Friday (June 8), the team is winning praises from all over the world surpassing even the highest total secured by any men’s team. Skipper Suzie Bates was the star performer scoring 151 runs off just 94 balls while Maddy Green complemented her with an equally entertaining 121 of 77 deliveries. The New Zealand women team’s previous best was 455/5 against Pakistan in 1997 which is now successfully beaten with a new high. Incidentally, this is only the third instance when a 400-plus score has been made in women’s ODIs.

After winning the toss the skipper decided to bat first and set a total of 400 plus runs for the opposition. While Watkin departed in the 19th over, Bates continued to pile up the misery until the 30th over when she was finally dismissed by Cara Murray for 151. This performance by Bates’ team has not gone unnoticed on Twitter, where users are full of praise for the team. Here are some of the reactions.

OMG: 490-4 in an ODI game. Breathtaking stuff by New Zealand women. Different level this game has reached. #NZWvIREW — Pawan (@itspawanhere) June 8, 2018

New Zealand women scored highest ODI Score by any team in History. 😳 A Record which might not be broken for a long time 😍 #NewZealand #NZWvIREW 490/4 in 50 overs 😲

Bates 151, Green 121, Kerr 81 😲 pic.twitter.com/NHL1DGihyX — Probable11 (@Probable_11) June 8, 2018

#NewZealand women’s #cricket team break their own record of Highest Women ODI total.

490/6 vs Ireland.

Previous record held by themselves too.

455/5 vs Pakistan, 21 years ago.#Stats Congrats @WHITE_FERNS — Loshan – ARVLOSHAN (@ARVLoshan) June 8, 2018

The New Zealand Women’s cricket team put up a score of 490/4 in 50 overs! 😳😱😳 Highest. ODI. Total. Ever. 🇳🇿 — Mihir Mukherjee (@MihirMukherjee) June 9, 2018

I’ll wager that no team ever beats New Zealand Women’s 490/4 as highest score for an ODI. That is insane, I feel for the Ireland bowlers! #NZWvsIREW — Dr James Pope (@JamesPope10) June 8, 2018

New Zealand women score 490 for an ODI record. Four hundred and ninety. Four. Hundred. And. Ninety. #IREvNZ #Whiteferns pic.twitter.com/KSkPK3la77 — Becca White (@Rebecca_White1) June 8, 2018

Oh My God…!!!

Highest Team Score in ODI.

New Zealand’s Women set a world record of 490/4 in 50 overs.

Amazing…. Just Amazing….#IREWvNZW #IREvNZ — Aditya DHONI (@MrBihari7) June 8, 2018

Record created by New Zealand women’s cricket team 🔥 won’t be broken for a while! 490/4 in 50 overs! #NZWvIREW — Dhairya Joshi (@dhairya257) June 8, 2018

Which is your favourite women’s cricket team? Let us know in the comments below.

