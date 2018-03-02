This New Zealand company offered JOBS to thieves who robbed them; here’s why

No, it was NOT a funny prompt just to catch the miscreants red-handed, he actually wanted to offer them jobs. (Source: Smith Crane & Construction Ltd/ Facebook) No, it was NOT a funny prompt just to catch the miscreants red-handed, he actually wanted to offer them jobs. (Source: Smith Crane & Construction Ltd/ Facebook)

Theft is a serious crime. However, thanks to some silly and stupid robbers, there are some funny incidents that have gone viral on social media in the recent past. And then there are many others who want to teach a lesson to such robbers in their own way, like the one who recently took a purse snatcher for a cup of coffee. If that was not unusual enough, a company in New Zealand has got everyone talking on Facebook after it offered jobs to the same thieves who stole from their store!

Yes, you read that right. Taking a sly dig at the thieves, the owners of Smith Crane & Construction put up a post on the networking website to find the offenders — but added a hilarious twist by offering them a job too. Highlighting some “good” qualities in the robbers, they listed a few things they were looking for their probable employee. “We thought you might like to come and work for us? Maybe make an honest living instead of thieving off us?” offered the company.

Funnily enough, they wrote, “You seem to have some (but not all) attributes we are looking”. Impressed with their power tools and dedication to report to work early, the owner wrote: “You are obviously good at early starts and getting out of bed on time (or staying up late). You seem to know your power tools pretty well.”

Also, highlighting how much they appreciate a team player, taking a jibe at one of the robbers’ stupidity, they added, “You relate well to others as I see you have a mate/ colleague/ partner with you. Please ask him to apply as well. We notice he still has his balaclava on so he must have slightly more intelligence than you.”

Read the full post here.

But if you think it was just meant to be a funny post to catch the miscreants red-handed, you are wrong. Talking to Newshub, the owner Tim Smith said, “We can give them some work if they want…we have ex-prisoners working for us.” They also offered some cash prize for any information. “UP TO $1000 REWARD for information leading to the recovery and conviction of these two thieves,” they also wrote on Facebook.

