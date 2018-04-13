Presents Latest News

New Yorker cries ‘tiger’: Calls 911, raises false alarm after mistaking a raccoon for the big cat

Remember the fable of the boy who cried wolf every time he was bored? Well, by the looks of it, he seems to have transcended as a New York City dweller from our nursery storybooks.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 10:45:21 am
raccoon mistaken for tiger, raccoon tiger, raccoon or tiger? new yorker mistakes raccoon for tiger, Indian Express, Indian Express News Not only did the false alarm break hell loose on social media, it also happened to make an otherwise ‘non-happening Thursday’ a little wild for some local reporters.(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Remember the fable of the boy who cried wolf? Well, for those who don’t, there was this guy who would create a false alarm that a wolf was roaming free every time he was bored. And by the looks of it, he seems to have transcended into real life from our nursery storybooks. According to local media reports, a civilian in New York called 911 to report sighting a tiger on loose in Upper Manhattan. But guess what the police found the animal to be? A raccoon! While to the normal human eye, differentiating between a ferocious tiger and a little raccoon should not take much time, an NBC New York report conceded that “they do both have black markings”, probably making it difficult to figure out, prima facie. Not only did the false alarm break hell loose on social media, it also happened to make an otherwise ‘non-happening Thursday’ a little wild for some local reporters.

An NYPD spokesperson reportedly said that he had “no idea” how was the raccoon mistaken for a tiger. Meanwhile some reporters took to Twitter sharing how the new of “it was a raccoon” dampened their spirits.

