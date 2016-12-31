New Year’s Eve Google Doodle captures the anticipation we’re feeling for 2017 to start

We’re all watching the clock tick! We’re all watching the clock tick!

It’s less than 24 hours before we enter a whole new year, and given how much of 2016 has been — going purely by news headlines — there are many who can’t wait for 2017 to begin. Among those impatient for the clock to strike 12 on January 1, 2017, are these colourful netted balloons looking at the clock, jumping around as if urging time to move faster.

Yes, it’s that sense of impatience for the new year to come is what the December 31 Google Doodle for 2016 is. “Happy New Year’s Eve! All across the world tonight, we’re sharing the eager anticipation of counting down to midnight: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1…” is how the concept of the doodle has been described.

Interestingly enough, the jumping balloons can also be read as symbolic of the impatience Indian citizens are facing as we wait for another address to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is scheduled for today evening. Coming a day after the 50-day deadline for depositing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that had been demonetised, people have been speculating about what Modi could say about the issue that has led to much of the nation to stand in endless queues — day and night!

This feeling of anticipation for the new year is not new for the Google Doodle team. Last year’s doodle depicted a set of five birds wearing birthday hats awaiting the hatching of an egg — all in Google colours, of course. And finally, on January 1, the egg finally hatched.

This year, will net come down? Or do the guys over at the Doodle team have something else up their sleeves? We’re about to find out.

