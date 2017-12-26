Best of 2017

#MillenialNewYearResolutions is what you should be looking up RN on Twitter

People on social media are making resolutions with the hashtag #MillennialNewYearResolutions. Of course, that ranges from hoping to get the Starbucks guys to spell your name right to making sure your Aadhaar number is linked everywhere.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 26, 2017 8:53 pm
millenials, millenials on twitter, millenials and new yeat resolution, #MillennialNewYearResolutions, indian express, indian express news These new year resolutions by millennials will leave you in splits. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
The year 2017 is coming to an end and it is time to look back at the year, learn from the mistakes and make resolutions for the next year. And the younger generation on social media has started looking forward with full gusto. While people in the past have commented on how the year 2017 treated them, now people are making resolutions with the hashtag #MillennialNewYearResolutions. As the hashtag suggests people, Millennials and otherwise, are tweeting about the funny, intrinsic and curious predicament millennials are subjected to.

From trying to restrict themselves from posting gym selfies (because, who does not?) to promising that they would pursue two careers next year and pay rent, millennials taking resolutions are ironical, self-reflexive and hilarious and yes, they are one of the best things on social media right now.

In case you are not yet convinced, sample these. While one user wrote, “New Years resolution 2016: “I’m going to work out and eat healthy and get my life together!” New Years resolution 2017: “I’m going to do my laundry before it becomes a mountain 50%” another wrote, “How I will spend last week of 2017- linking aadhar number at every damn place.”

You get it now? Read some of the tweets below.

 

Think you can add to this? Why not give it a shot in the comments below, or tweet out this article with your own #MillennialNewYearResolutions.

