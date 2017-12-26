MillenialNewYearResolutions is what you should be looking up RN on Twitter

These new year resolutions by millennials will leave you in splits. (Source: Thinkstock Images) These new year resolutions by millennials will leave you in splits. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The year 2017 is coming to an end and it is time to look back at the year, learn from the mistakes and make resolutions for the next year. And the younger generation on social media has started looking forward with full gusto. While people in the past have commented on how the year 2017 treated them, now people are making resolutions with the hashtag #MillennialNewYearResolutions. As the hashtag suggests people, Millennials and otherwise, are tweeting about the funny, intrinsic and curious predicament millennials are subjected to.

From trying to restrict themselves from posting gym selfies (because, who does not?) to promising that they would pursue two careers next year and pay rent, millennials taking resolutions are ironical, self-reflexive and hilarious and yes, they are one of the best things on social media right now.

In case you are not yet convinced, sample these. While one user wrote, “New Years resolution 2016: “I’m going to work out and eat healthy and get my life together!” New Years resolution 2017: “I’m going to do my laundry before it becomes a mountain 50%” another wrote, “How I will spend last week of 2017- linking aadhar number at every damn place.”

You get it now? Read some of the tweets below.

Work hard. Pay taxes. Follow the law. Help others. Quit whining. #millenials #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Jean Polland (@jeanpolland1234) December 24, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions move out of mom’s basement. — 🇺🇸 John Jones (@Violated_byCNN) December 23, 2017

Make sure I post more than one #SweatyGymSelfie a day. Last year, nobody believed that I had my life together :( #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Sukieg (@Sukiegii) December 22, 2017

Somehow pursue two careers and pay rent in London. #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Simon Crowe (@sonicmower) December 21, 2017

Will just enjoy a night out without taking a selfie showing how much I’m enjoying myself 😀🤳🏻🤦‍♂️#MillennialNewYearResolutions — Jay (@Jayp2004) December 21, 2017

New Years resolution 2016: “I’m going to work out and eat healthy and get my life together!” New Years resolution 2017: “I’m going to do my laundry before it becomes a mountain 50% of the time.” #MillennialNewYearResolutions #loweryourstandards — Sneha (@robosnobo) December 19, 2017

How I will spend last week of 2017- linking aadhar number at every damn place! #kyc #Aadhaar #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Aastha Narayan (@AasthaNarayan) December 19, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions

Get the Starbucks barista to properly write the name. — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) December 15, 2017

Seek help for fidget spinner addiction.#MillennialNewYearResolutions — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) December 15, 2017

Take more selfies #MillennialNewYearResolutions — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) December 15, 2017

Lose 150 pounds of useless weight aka significant other #MillennialNewYearResolutions — HAY! (@HAYhowsitgoing) December 15, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions actually give a damn — Aurora Lee (@rubyemma775) December 16, 2017

#MillennialNewYearResolutions

1. Find ways to blame boomers and gen-x-ers for all my problems.

2. Polish all my ‘Participation Trophies’.

3. Talk to my friends face to face even tho all our phones are charged. — Peter Sorenson (@Psyqe) December 16, 2017

Stop spending my paycheck getting mermaid hair & unicorn frappuccinos.

#MillennialNewYearResolutions — Lois Layne (@MetropolisGal) December 16, 2017

Think you can add to this? Why not give it a shot in the comments below, or tweet out this article with your own #MillennialNewYearResolutions.

