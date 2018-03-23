Movie buffs share their favourite movies from the last decade on Twitter

Pick your favourite movie from each year of the past decade. Post it in the comments below. (Source: Pixabay) Pick your favourite movie from each year of the past decade. Post it in the comments below. (Source: Pixabay)

The movie industry has seen a paradigm shift in the recent past. Be it the creativity, script, costumes, songs or the process of storytelling — filmmakers have definitely gone one notch higher with their game in different genres. Although the movie critics and annual awards season tell viewers quite a lot about the hits and the misses of the year, there are still many flicks that don’t make an impact on them, but create a permanent place in the hearts of movie goers.

To enlist them, a movie buff started a Twitter thread asking Netizens about their favourite movie in the past decade. “Quote this tweet with you favorite film of each year from this decade thus far (excluding 2018),” he wrote. As George Ehret’s thread went viral, more people joined in to tweet out their best pick from the last few years. We hope the makers take notice of the viral thread soon and accept the token of appreciation from their audience.

Quote this tweet with you favorite film of each year from this decade thus far (excluding 2018)

2017: Lady Bird

2016: Arrival

2015: Mistress America

2014: Whiplash

2013: Frances Ha

2012: The Master

2011: Drive

2010: The Social Network — George Ehret (@bestavenger2001) March 20, 2018

Twitterverse got really engaged with the Twitter thread and it had hit almost 2,500 likes on the micro-blogging site, at the time of writing. Here are some of their responses.

I enjoyed my top 6 of 2017 more than Arrival, my favorite of 2016.

The order of my top 6

1. Lady Bird

2. Blade Runner 2049

3. Phantom Thread

4. The Shape of Water

5. Dunkirk

6. CMBYN — George Ehret (@bestavenger2001) March 21, 2018

2017: lady bird

2016: moonlight

2015: carol

2014: grand budapest hotel

2013: her

2012: the master/frances ha

2011: a seperation

2010: scott pilgrim/submarine

2009: an education

2008: beaches of agnes http://t.co/hJImAoRT2G — salma (@iichiron) March 21, 2018

2017: BLADE RUNNER 2049

2016: 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

2015: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

2014: GONE GIRL

2013: OBLIVION

2012: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES

2011: DRIVE

2010: THE SOCIAL NETWORK A bit basic, but this is how I feel! http://t.co/QIT207ve0C — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) March 21, 2018

It’s mostly Disney but i’m doing it anyways: 2017: Coco

2016: Zootopia

2015: Inside Out

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

2013: Monsters University

2012: Wreck-It-Ralph

2011: Winnie The Pooh

2010: Toy Story 3 http://t.co/Xhqe5fHdvW — JustSomeRandomSquid (@J_S_R_S_) March 22, 2018

2010: Toy Story 3

2011: Bridesmaids

2012: Wreck-It Ralph

2013: Captain Phillips

2014: Frank

2015: Furious 7

2016: Finding Dory

2017: Get Out http://t.co/yN4VwhEs5Q — David James Young. (@DJYwrites) March 21, 2018

2017:

2016:

2015:

2014:

2013:

2012:

2011:

2010:

2009:

2008:

2007:

2006:

2005:

2004:

2003:

2002:

2001:

2000:

1999:

1998:

1997:

1996:

1995:

1994:

1993:

1992: Buffy the Vampire Slayer http://t.co/NuY3uJsr4I — Love, Caelan (@CaelanConrad) March 21, 2018

2017: Bee Movie

2016: Bee Movie

2015: Bee Movie

2014: Bee Movie

2013: Bee Movie

2012: Bee Movie

2011: Bee Movie

2010: Bee Movie http://t.co/IZqnajb1AP — James Creighton (@ThatFishCreigh) March 21, 2018

this is too much responsibility for me http://t.co/KhJIYVNyEi — dilara (@elbirdilara) March 21, 2018

we do this every day on film twitter don’t you guys ever get tired http://t.co/t0Z6oyMUAz — luke (@lukeonfilm) March 20, 2018

Do you have your list ready? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd