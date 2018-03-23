Movie buffs share their favourite movies from the last decade on Twitter

The movie industry has seen a paradigm shift in the recent past. Be it the creativity, script, costumes, songs or the process of storytelling — filmmakers have definitely gone one notch higher with their game in different genres. Although the movie critics and annual awards season tell viewers quite a lot about the hits and the misses of the year, there are still many flicks that don’t make an impact on them, but create a permanent place in the hearts of movie goers.
To enlist them, a movie buff started a Twitter thread asking Netizens about their favourite movie in the past decade. “Quote this tweet with you favorite film of each year from this decade thus far (excluding 2018),” he wrote. As George Ehret’s thread went viral, more people joined in to tweet out their best pick from the last few years. We hope the makers take notice of the viral thread soon and accept the token of appreciation from their audience.
Quote this tweet with you favorite film of each year from this decade thus far (excluding 2018)
2017: Lady Bird
2016: Arrival
2015: Mistress America
2014: Whiplash
2013: Frances Ha
2012: The Master
2011: Drive
2010: The Social Network
— George Ehret (@bestavenger2001) March 20, 2018
Twitterverse got really engaged with the Twitter thread and it had hit almost 2,500 likes on the micro-blogging site, at the time of writing. Here are some of their responses.
I enjoyed my top 6 of 2017 more than Arrival, my favorite of 2016.
The order of my top 6
1. Lady Bird
2. Blade Runner 2049
3. Phantom Thread
4. The Shape of Water
5. Dunkirk
6. CMBYN
— George Ehret (@bestavenger2001) March 21, 2018
2017: lady bird
2016: moonlight
2015: carol
2014: grand budapest hotel
2013: her
2012: the master/frances ha
2011: a seperation
2010: scott pilgrim/submarine
2009: an education
2008: beaches of agnes http://t.co/hJImAoRT2G
— salma (@iichiron) March 21, 2018
2017: BLADE RUNNER 2049
2016: 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE
2015: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
2014: GONE GIRL
2013: OBLIVION
2012: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES
2011: DRIVE
2010: THE SOCIAL NETWORK
A bit basic, but this is how I feel! http://t.co/QIT207ve0C
— James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) March 21, 2018
It’s mostly Disney but i’m doing it anyways:
2017: Coco
2016: Zootopia
2015: Inside Out
2014: Guardians of the Galaxy
2013: Monsters University
2012: Wreck-It-Ralph
2011: Winnie The Pooh
2010: Toy Story 3 http://t.co/Xhqe5fHdvW
— JustSomeRandomSquid (@J_S_R_S_) March 22, 2018
2010: Toy Story 3
2011: Bridesmaids
2012: Wreck-It Ralph
2013: Captain Phillips
2014: Frank
2015: Furious 7
2016: Finding Dory
2017: Get Out http://t.co/yN4VwhEs5Q
— David James Young. (@DJYwrites) March 21, 2018
2017: power rangers
That’s it http://t.co/lLOAjofn3t
— louise (@wumuti) March 21, 2018
Do you have your list ready? Tell us in the comments below.
