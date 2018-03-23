Presents Latest News

Movie buffs share their favourite movies from the last decade on Twitter

Many movies make a permanent place in our hearts, even if they don't get all the awards. To enlist them, a movie buff started a Twitter thread asking Netizens about their favourite movie from the past decade.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2018 9:08 pm
Pick your favourite movie from each year of the past decade. Post it in the comments below. (Source: Pixabay)
The movie industry has seen a paradigm shift in the recent past. Be it the creativity, script, costumes, songs or the process of storytelling — filmmakers have definitely gone one notch higher with their game in different genres. Although the movie critics and annual awards season tell viewers quite a lot about the hits and the misses of the year, there are still many flicks that don’t make an impact on them, but create a permanent place in the hearts of movie goers.

To enlist them, a movie buff started a Twitter thread asking Netizens about their favourite movie in the past decade. “Quote this tweet with you favorite film of each year from this decade thus far (excluding 2018),” he wrote. As George Ehret’s thread went viral, more people joined in to tweet out their best pick from the last few years. We hope the makers take notice of the viral thread soon and accept the token of appreciation from their audience.

Twitterverse got really engaged with the Twitter thread and it had hit almost 2,500 likes on the micro-blogging site, at the time of writing. Here are some of their responses.

Do you have your list ready? Tell us in the comments below.

