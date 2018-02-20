  • Associate Sponsor
Netizens lost their calm as KFC had to shut their UK outlets due to chicken shortage

What would you do if your favourite food joint was shut down? Well, the people in UK found themselves in a similar situation when KFC outlets were closed due to the shortage of chicken.

The fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC had to close down most of its UK outlets after facing trouble with their delivery contract which eventually led to a chicken shortage. According to the reports, a total of 562 KFC outlets remained shut following a weekend of disruption that peaked on Sunday night at 646 closures.

The fast-food giant tweeted a statement with a picture that had been captioned: “The Colonel is working on it”. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex. We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours,” it read.

No sooner did they post it, people were left bewildered and couldn’t get over it. Read some reactions in which the Twitterverse showed their disappointment about the closure of their “favourite” food joint.

