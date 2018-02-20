Netizens lost their calm as KFC had to shut their UK outlets due to chicken shortage

KFC shut most of its outlets due to shortage of chicken and Twitterati couldn’t get over it. (Source: Thinkstock Image) KFC shut most of its outlets due to shortage of chicken and Twitterati couldn’t get over it. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

The fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC had to close down most of its UK outlets after facing trouble with their delivery contract which eventually led to a chicken shortage. According to the reports, a total of 562 KFC outlets remained shut following a weekend of disruption that peaked on Sunday night at 646 closures.

The fast-food giant tweeted a statement with a picture that had been captioned: “The Colonel is working on it”. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex. We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours,” it read.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

No sooner did they post it, people were left bewildered and couldn’t get over it. Read some reactions in which the Twitterverse showed their disappointment about the closure of their “favourite” food joint.

How can Kentucky Fried Chicken run out of chicken? Next thing you know, McDonald’s will be running out of Donalds. #KFC — Punnette (@punnette10) February 19, 2018

England hit with a earthquake and KFC running out of chicken. I’m waiting for the 4 horsemen next. #kfc #earthquake — Ben Blackburn (@shinbenro) February 18, 2018

The only thing that can make Manchester City’s night worse now is if they try and stop for a #KFC on the way home 🏆🍗 #WIGMCI #FAcup #NoChicken — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 19, 2018

Anyone who has ever met a #chicken will know what huge characters they can be. They are active, inquisitive and love to root around, foraging and exploring. #kfcclosed #KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/vIIQ8tjmVH — #Herbiⓥore 🌱 (@herbivore_club) February 19, 2018

I’m only just hearing about the #KFC crisis! They’re running out of chicken! Suddenly I want to panic buy KFC! — Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) February 19, 2018

Now where have I seen this before? pic.twitter.com/S2HyhtSx6S — Pepé Le Few Hoes (@NoJokeOneStroke) February 20, 2018

Update: #KFC still out of chicken.

Meanwhile at McDonald’s 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7ayQSll7hL — Prism Gaming UK (@PrismGamingUK) February 20, 2018

Looks like KFC has gone vegan. #kfc — Mat Ryer (@matryer) February 20, 2018

