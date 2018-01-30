Pink, Katy Perry, et al slam Grammys president for saying women need to ‘step up’

Artistes in the music industry did not take Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s view on women not winning as many Grammys as men lightly. (Source: Katy Perry/Wikimedia Commons, Bluemonkey14, Wikimedia Commons) Artistes in the music industry did not take Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s view on women not winning as many Grammys as men lightly. (Source: Katy Perry/Wikimedia Commons, Bluemonkey14, Wikimedia Commons)

The 60th Grammy Awards 2018 have received multiple reactions from people on social media. While Ed Sheeran winning the Grammy award for Shape of You over Kesha’s Praying and Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons has upset many, Tweeple were furious after the Spanish hit Despacito didn’t win any Grammy. However, another controversy has cropped up after Recording Academy president Neil Portnow in an interview with Variety stated that women needed to “step up”, when he was questioned about the gender divide at the award function, where only one woman won a major award. His response did not go down well with American singer Alecia Beth Moore, who is professionally and popularly known as Pink. Taking to social media, the artiste penned down her thoughts and shared them.

In her post she wrote, “Women in music don’t need to ‘step up’. Women have been stepping up since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside women owned music this year. They have been killing it. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boy and men what it means to be equal and what it looks like to be fair.”

In no time, other popular and renowned artists such as Katy Perry and Iggy Azalea backed Pink, and continued to hit back at the comment made by Portnow. Here are some of the reactions the post by Pink garnered:

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I’m proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻

P.s VH1 Divas Live. http://t.co/RDmB7zRfId — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018

Neil’s comment was absurd. Female artists came HARD in 2017. But the nominees are selected by peers and their opinion of the music. Which means it’s a conversation about the standards of which the ENTIRE INDUSTRY expects women to uphold. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

Maybe it’s nepotism and our opinion / votes don’t actually matter. Maybe it’s selected by the Grammy board members in the end. Maybe it’s all a sham. I just really wish I got to see justice and fairness and ONE woman winning a televised award is bullshit. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

Neil Portnow really has me heated with his “women need to step up” Grammy-Boys-Club bullshit statement. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 30, 2018

😂 Or instead of being gracious and wearing white flowers on the carpet (bringing in the viewers for his telecast in designer gowns) women should consider if we NEED to take firmer action and stay at home in PJs next year… see how that works out for Neil. http://t.co/Qu3URie8ue — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 30, 2018

Well. At least the music industry is consistent across North America in putting the blame on women for not being nominated. http://t.co/wdaDorqZy0 — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) January 29, 2018

I wish the #Grammys would return to female/male categories. Who will young girls be inspired by to pick up a guitar and rock when most every category is filled with men? I’m not sure it is about women needing to “step up”, (as said by the male in charge). #GrammysSoMale http://t.co/v1rvbT3pCC — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 29, 2018

HAHAHAHHA that is the WEAKEST thing I’ve ever heard “Step Up” are you crazy?????? What about SZA/Solange/Dua Lipa/Grimes/Abra/Noname/Kehlani/Syd/Kelela/Jorja Smith/Princess Nokia/Anohni/Bjork/Tove Lo/MØ/Charli XCX/Lady Gaga/Beyonce??? Think again #GrammysSoMale — Oscar Scheller (@oscar_scheller) January 29, 2018

Demi

Kelly

Kesha

SZA

Rapsody

St. Vincent

Julia Michels

HAIM

Lalah Hathaway

FLETCHER

Taylor Swift

Janelle Monae

P!NK

MUNA

Emily Warren

Kelsea Ballerini

Brandi Carlile

Halsey

Maren Morris

RaeLynn

Ingrid Michaelson …Hey, Neil, shut up. #GrammysSoMale http://t.co/aLsZujxadW — Dave Farah (@DaveFarah) January 29, 2018

