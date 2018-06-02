NBA Finals: LeBron James’ expression is now an epic meme to describe frustrating situations

The Internet is having fun with LeBron James reaction to J Smith in the final match of NBA. (Source: EastIndiaComedy/Twitter) The Internet is having fun with LeBron James reaction to J Smith in the final match of NBA. (Source: EastIndiaComedy/Twitter)

After the nail-biting finals of NBA Championship, in which Golden State survived a playoff-career-best 51-point explosion from LeBron James and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-114 in Game 1 — the basketball world seemed to be in total shock. However, that didn’t stop fans from creating hilarious memes of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar James’ frustrating gesture for JR Smith.

When people saw Smith squander the final minute of regulation by taking an offensive rebound out past the 3-point line without calling time, people couldn’t believe their eyes. As LeBron watched the act in horror, his annoying reaction was captured in the lens.

Watch the video here.

James’ expression for Smith after his last-minute mistake created a huge stir on social media. Several memes were then created with the image of James’ distressed reaction to describe a number of other exasperating situations that Netizens face in daily life.

Here are some of the reactions.

Manish Pandey repeated the same mistake in the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/30u9yKL9TA — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 1, 2018

#NBAFinals summing up the current state of Indian media. pic.twitter.com/acE8fQtGxM — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 1, 2018

When I come home and every light is on.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MN9RtjpCZW — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) June 1, 2018

when your mom is yelling at you for something your sibling did #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ggk2bTaVfa — Donaven 〽️ (@_nevanod) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

A glimpse into Messi’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HhWtP9DuJD — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) June 1, 2018

this is the best video you’ll see all day 😂 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/iwTUG8lLTP — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) June 1, 2018

When your teacher catches you doing something your friend did first #nbafinals pic.twitter.com/GvheSxYQWM — supremeriches (@kvngpessoa) June 1, 2018

What is favourite meme floating around on Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.

