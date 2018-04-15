Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz posts photo of personalised coke bottle, gets brutally trolled

Twitterati trolled her brutally for the varius scandals that has tainted her father’s image. (Source: @MaryamNSharif/ Twitter) Twitterati trolled her brutally for the varius scandals that has tainted her father’s image. (Source: @MaryamNSharif/ Twitter)

Trolling on social media is not uncommon and when it comes to well-known people, it’s only more prevalent. And if it is politicians, then things can escalate pretty quickly. Recently, it happened to Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. The young politician uploaded a photo of a Coca-Cola bottle, with a personalised label and shared on Twitter. And almost instantly it caught the eye of the Pakistani Twitterati.

Not that it was very unusual to get a personalised label after the company introduced the facility in the country, but Nawaz’s photo garnered attention for all the wrong reason on the microblogging site.

Sharing the photo she wrote, “Nawaz” accompanying it with a heart sign, however, Tweeple were far from showering love. Owing to all the recently scandals, including the Panama Papers that tainted the family’s name, Twitter users started trolling her for her father.

Many cracked mean jokes and started photoshopping the label and shared on the platform. While others called it a show-off and weren’t happy saying she was doing so at a time when the Supreme Court of Pakistan barred her father for life from contesting in the election.

While some spent time trolling and slamming her and Nawaz Sharif, others took a sarcastic route and were concerned how this would affect the aerated drinks company.

Sample these:

I’d like to see cctv footage of the Coke marketing department right now :) http://t.co/F8XpsI3dKA — Yasser Hashmi (@YasserHashmi) 14 April 2018

Coke is not chilled ? Are you not getting electricity? Oppsss sorry you people are going through bad time 😂

Sorry but not sorry — دانش خلیل (@danishkhalil24) 14 April 2018

lou ji bottle b gandi krdi nawaz ka name likh kr ab isay toilet dhul sakta hain bs😄😄😄 — 🌻🌷👀sadia khan .😎😎😎😎 (@sadiatunzel) 14 April 2018

Coca cola walon pr pabandii… 😂😂 — Faisal Khan (@Faisal_khan33) 14 April 2018

Ab ya Botal Haram Ho Gai 😁😁 — Muhammad Sanan Ashraf (@AshrafSanan) 14 April 2018

Coca Cola Ltd be prepared to face an uphill legal battle justifying this deliberate act of defiance. — Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) 14 April 2018

You’re right, from now onwards, “Nawaz” is appearable only on Coke bottles! — Aadil (@BaaniJutt19) 14 April 2018

This is the real picture of Nawaz Sharif showing black soul from inside .. — Abdul Wasay (@wasayjee) 14 April 2018

Panama Wala — Waqar Ahmad (@waqarpz) 14 April 2018

Hahaha.. bas ab yehi reh gaya he karne k liye 😂😜 — Engr Amber Khan (@EngrSky_Khan) 14 April 2018

Nawaz 1 bottle ki tarha ha ? She means 😂😂 — Muhammad Hammad (@hikyzzz) 15 April 2018

Maryam Ka Papa Papa nahi

Papi hay😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pcwBNMpHxn — S O H A I L👓 (@Kashmiri_Boy16) 14 April 2018

