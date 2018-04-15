Presents Express Eye

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz posts photo of personalised coke bottle, gets brutally trolled

Sharing the photo she wrote, "Nawaz" accompanying it with a heart sign, however, Tweeple were far from showering love. Owing to all the recently scandals, including the Panama Papers that tainted the family's name, Twitter users started trolling her for her father.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2018 9:51:15 pm
maryam nawaz, nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz coke bottle, cococola personalised labels, maryam nawaz coke bottle trolled, nawaz sharif panama papers, viral news, trending news, indian express Twitterati trolled her brutally for the varius scandals that has tainted her father’s image. (Source: @MaryamNSharif/ Twitter)
Related News

Trolling on social media is not uncommon and when it comes to well-known people, it’s only more prevalent. And if it is politicians, then things can escalate pretty quickly. Recently, it happened to Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. The young politician uploaded a photo of a Coca-Cola bottle, with a personalised label and shared on Twitter. And almost instantly it caught the eye of the Pakistani Twitterati.

Not that it was very unusual to get a personalised label after the company introduced the facility in the country, but Nawaz’s photo garnered attention for all the wrong reason on the microblogging site.

Sharing the photo she wrote, “Nawaz” accompanying it with a heart sign, however, Tweeple were far from showering love. Owing to all the recently scandals, including the Panama Papers that tainted the family’s name, Twitter users started trolling her for her father.

Many cracked mean jokes and started photoshopping the label and shared on the platform. While others called it a show-off and weren’t happy saying she was doing so at a time when the Supreme Court of Pakistan barred her father for life from contesting in the election.

ALSO READ | Microsoft font ‘Calibri’ is threatening Nawaz Sharif’s govt and it’s raining memes and jokes on Twitter

While some spent time trolling and slamming her and Nawaz Sharif, others took a sarcastic route and were concerned how this would affect the aerated drinks company.

Sample these:

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 15: Latest News