Google Maps lets Mario guide you through traffic on Mario Day for a smooth ride

To commemorate Mario Day, Google Maps rolled out a special update with the character guiding the way. This feature is available to Android and iOS users globally. All they have to do is, update the app and bring Mario to the maps' screen.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2018 5:40 pm
Mario, Google maps mario, national mario day, google maps updated on national mario day, mario day celebration, indian express, indian express news Happy Mario Day! (Source: Google Maps/Twitter)
For many of us, childhood days were filled with hours of video games and Disney Hour. If there is one game that was immensley popular and played by almost everyone is Super Mario. On National Mario Day, which is observed every year on March 10 to honour the character from the popular Nintendo game, Google Maps has rolled out an update featuring him. This update allows the users to navigate around as the Nintendo mascot. Interestingly, the gamer holiday is celebrated on this particular day because of the way the date appears when abbreviated, that is ‘Mar.10’ resembling Mario. Sharing the update on Twitter, the official account of Google Maps wrote, “Happy Mar10 Day! Navigate and share a screenshot of your #MarioMaps with us this week.”

This feature is available on Android and iOS; all the user has to do is update the app and bring Mario to the maps screen.

People from all around the world started responding to the tweet, sharing the screenshot of Mario on their screen. Here are some of the reactions to the post.

Have you updated your app yet? Tell us in the comments section below.

