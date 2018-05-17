Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
‘So freaking creative!!!’: National Geographic’s powerful cover on plastic pollution is an eye-opener on Twitter

The June issue of the National Geographic magazine has tried to raise awareness about plastic pollution through its brilliant cover. Created by Mexican artist Jorge Gambo, the cover of the magazine features a plastic submerged in an ocean.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 5:16:05 pm
nat geo, nat geo cover,nat geo cover plastic, nat geo ice berg cover, indian express, indian express news This National Geographic cover created by Mexican artist Jorge Gambo will make you switch to biodegradable stuff now. (Source: vaughn wallace/Twitter)
Climate change is a real problem. Owing to the reckless way we treat the planet, there have been several serious repercussions. The June issue of the National Geographic magazine has tried to raise awareness about the same through its brilliant cover. Created by Mexican artist Jorge Gambo, the cover of the magazine features a plastic submerged in an ocean. With the text, “Planet or Plastic?” on it, the cover implies, “18 billion pounds of plastic ends up in the ocean each year. And that’s just tip of the iceberg.”

The cover that has been receiving exceptional positive response for their creativity on social media is similar to Ralph Clevenger’s famous iceberg image. It was shared by Vaughn Wallace, senior photo editor at National Geographic, and people have been raving about it ever since.

This is the cover.

The strong message sent by the cover seems to have done wonders in raising awareness on social media. While one wrote, “Can I have this printed somehow? We need this reminder,” another wrote, “Whoa. I’m speechless at this cover. I can’t wait for my issue to arrive and I’m so glad to see this topic getting this kind of coverage.”

Another wrote, “Good one sir. We are trying to avoid plastic as much as we can.. and everyone should take pledge to get rid of this habit of using plastic for everything.. and go for biodegradable stuff.!! #saveearth from pollution.”

Here are some of the reactions.

National Geographic has had some searingly powerful covers in the past too. The image of the Afghan girl staring from its cover in June 1985 is still remembered.

