Russian President or former England cricket team captain? Confusion erupts on Twitter after pic goes viral

One look at the picture and you would not be able to help but wonder if this is the Russian President Vladimir Putin walking around in a towel(Source: Jos Buttler/Twitter) One look at the picture and you would not be able to help but wonder if this is the Russian President Vladimir Putin walking around in a towel(Source: Jos Buttler/Twitter)

England wicket-keeper and batsman Jos Buttler took to Twitter recently to post the picture of a man walking in nothing but a towel and smiling for the camera. While skin show is, more often than not, reason enough to create an unprecedented commotion on social media, this picture, however, went viral for more reasons than one. While Buttler had tweeted the picture asking his followers if they recognised the former England captain, on the other end of the question it was almost like a parody of the blue-black dress or white-gold dress debate going on. The picture was, as many correctly identified, that of Nasser Hussain — the former cricketer and captain of England cricket team from 1999 to 2003 and whose international career lasted till 2004. But then one look at the picture and you would not be able to help but wonder if this is the Russian President Vladimir Putin walking around in a towel, while left many wondering the obvious.

While the many correct guesses were interspersed with people wondering if this is Putin instead, others chimed in with what they could relate the picture best with — Indian lungi dance, for one. “Still trying to one up @SGanguly99 for the Lord’s shirt off moment!” wrote another Twitter user.

Check out other reactions here.

Isn’t that Vladimir Putin? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 26, 2018

😂 Nasser Hussain or Russian President 😂 — PV (@DirPrasanna) February 26, 2018

What possible context is there for this shot? Is he sleep-bath-walking? — Steve Copestake (@SteveCopestake) February 26, 2018

Indian Lungi Dance 💃💃……..Buttler — Ratan Khatik (@RatanKhatik19) February 27, 2018

Is it Vladimir Putin, no wait he never played cricket… — Lee Williams (@Ljw259) February 26, 2018

Lungi dance great — Sachin Khare (@SachinK20799470) February 26, 2018

It’s Nasser Putin — Jenkins Sahayam (@JenkinsSahayam) February 26, 2018

Vladamir Putin or Nasser Hussain I’m confused @josbuttler 😂😂😂😂 — Hemanth virat (@hemvirat) February 26, 2018

Still trying to one up @SGanguly99 for the Lord’s shirt off moment! — Dr ☢ Deth (@doctor_dushyant) February 26, 2018

Am i the only who wrongly identified him as Vladimir Putin😅 — Prem (@imprem02) February 26, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd