Russian President or former England cricket team captain? Confusion erupts on Twitter after pic goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2018 11:02 am
Viral tweets, Jos Buttler tweets, Jos buttler twitter, Jos Buttler, Jos Buttler tweets, Putin or Nasser Hussain?, Jos Buttler photo of Putin or Nasser Hussain viral, Indian Express, Indian Express news One look at the picture and you would not be able to help but wonder if this is the Russian President Vladimir Putin walking around in a towel(Source: Jos Buttler/Twitter)

England wicket-keeper and batsman Jos Buttler took to Twitter recently to post the picture of a man walking in nothing but a towel and smiling for the camera. While skin show is, more often than not, reason enough to create an unprecedented commotion on social media, this picture, however, went viral for more reasons than one. While Buttler had tweeted the picture asking his followers if they recognised the former England captain, on the other end of the question it was almost like a parody of the blue-black dress or white-gold dress debate going on. The picture was, as many correctly identified, that of Nasser Hussain — the former cricketer and captain of England cricket team from 1999 to 2003 and whose international career lasted till 2004. But then one look at the picture and you would not be able to help but wonder if this is the Russian President Vladimir Putin walking around in a towel, while left many wondering the obvious.

While the many correct guesses were interspersed with people wondering if this is Putin instead, others chimed in with what they could relate the picture best with — Indian lungi dance, for one. “Still trying to one up @SGanguly99 for the Lord’s shirt off moment!” wrote another Twitter user.

Check out other reactions here.

