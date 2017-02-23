Trending News

14 hilarious Twitter reactions to NASA discovering seven Earth-size planets

The immediate reaction, of course, was: Alien Life! Yay?!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 23, 2017 2:11 pm
Beyoncé's twins or NASA's seven planets – which news is bigger?!

The latest exciting news for mankind is that for the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single nearby star – and these new worlds could hold life too. This new system of Exoplanets are located outside of our solar system and orbit a star, which is why they are named so.

This cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery Wednesday (February 22). The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three are in the so-called habitable zone, the area around a star where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

 

Soon after the announcement was made, social media erupted in whoops of excitement, with most Netizens celebrating this discovery. So, while we’re still figuring out which plot of land to buy on Mars, these seven new real estate prospects – and let’s not forget the possibility of SO many new ‘creatures’ to befriend – was enough for Twitterati to go nuts.

The immediate reaction, of course, was: Alien Life!

 

And all those alien movies you’ve seen suddenly present an ‘alternative reality’ (we haven’t gotten to alternative facts, just yet)

 

There were also reverse habitation plans

 

Then someone just had to bring in Star Wars

 

And Trump, like Duh!

 

But then there were these

 

BONUS question:

 

There’s work to be done, people!

With AP inputs.
