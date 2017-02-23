14 hilarious Twitter reactions to NASA discovering seven Earth-size planets

Beyoncé’s twins or NASA’s seven planets – which news is bigger?! Beyoncé’s twins or NASA’s seven planets – which news is bigger?!

The latest exciting news for mankind is that for the first time, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a single nearby star – and these new worlds could hold life too. This new system of Exoplanets are located outside of our solar system and orbit a star, which is why they are named so.

ALSO READ | NASA discovers seven Earth-size planets: Here’s all you need to know

This cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery Wednesday (February 22). The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three are in the so-called habitable zone, the area around a star where water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

The TRAPPIST-1 star & 7 Earth-sized planets orbiting it, are relatively close to us; located ~40 light-years away: http://t.co/QS80AnZ2Jg pic.twitter.com/GiKAFXyNvo — NASA (@NASA) February 22, 2017

RELATED | Google doodle pats NASA’s back for exoplanet discovery

Soon after the announcement was made, social media erupted in whoops of excitement, with most Netizens celebrating this discovery. So, while we’re still figuring out which plot of land to buy on Mars, these seven new real estate prospects – and let’s not forget the possibility of SO many new ‘creatures’ to befriend – was enough for Twitterati to go nuts.

The immediate reaction, of course, was: Alien Life!

NASA JUST DISCOVERED 7 EARTH-LIKE PLANETS ALL ORBITING A NEARBY STAR YESSSSS LETS FIND ALIEN LIFE — ?xpherience (@Expherience) February 22, 2017

And all those alien movies you’ve seen suddenly present an ‘alternative reality’ (we haven’t gotten to alternative facts, just yet)

So 3 of the 7 planets @NASA just discovered are habitable? I just hope we don’t run into one of these on them: #TRAPPIST1 pic.twitter.com/KZENgPVYDZ — Joseph (@RustedMecha) February 22, 2017

There were also reverse habitation plans

“NASA found seven planets that are similar to earth and three of them are most likely habitable” pic.twitter.com/3gWEnLQIRl — ??sandra hunter?? (@sndrmusic) February 22, 2017

so nasa has found a couple of new planets similar to earth. lol where do i sign up to go? i’m so done with this one. — charlotte (@lostsentience) February 22, 2017

ME: pls send me to the new planets i want to leave earbth

NASA: theyre 40 light years away u’ll die before u get there

ME: pls send me to th — jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 22, 2017

NASA: “We just discovered 7 new Earth-sized planets” Me: pic.twitter.com/uRfAK4sNnK — Sean O’Kane (@sokane1) February 22, 2017

Then someone just had to bring in Star Wars

Astronomers have discovered 7 earth like planets orbiting a nearby star. RELATED: The Death Star has updated its ‘Things To Destroy’ list — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) February 22, 2017

And Trump, like Duh!

Trump: More earth-sized planets were discovered during my presidency than during Obama’s. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 22, 2017

Only reason Clinton won popular vote is because people that live in the 7 planets discovered outside of our solar system weren’t counted. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 22, 2017

But then there were these

Fund NASA or else we’ll never get to kiss aliens — Helmholtz Watson (@Jill_Boger) February 22, 2017

everyone keeps talking about the new planets NASA found but it’s 2017 and we still can’t talk to our pets so it can’t be that great — wes10 (@Wes10) February 22, 2017

Everyone’s talking about there might be life on other planets and I’m over here like #Trappist1 pic.twitter.com/TiwPRhNOYS — Billy Nitz (@billynitz) February 22, 2017

BONUS question:

but have the planets discovered themselves? — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) February 22, 2017

There’s work to be done, people!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd