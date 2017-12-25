Watching ‘Star Wars’ in space! NASA astronauts’ Christmas Eve activity is giving us #BucketListGoals

Celebrating Christmas in the ISS, the astronauts buckled themselves in for a viewing of Star Wars in the most fitting spot. (Source: Mark T. Vande Hei‏/ Twitter) Celebrating Christmas in the ISS, the astronauts buckled themselves in for a viewing of Star Wars in the most fitting spot. (Source: Mark T. Vande Hei‏/ Twitter)

What is your favourite Christmas thing? For some, it is a perfect vacation time for others it’s all about homecoming and celebrating the over a great feast with friends and family. And if you are not the very adventurous type — you probably love to get comfy and binge watch classic Christmas movies. There is something about watching movies during Christmas that makes it special, isn’t it? So, that exactly what astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) did on Christmas Eve, celebrating the festival away from families and friends. And the best part? They watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi in space!

Can it get any better?

Seeing the six-member team all snuggled up in their “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags in hand, the scientists watched the science fiction on a temporary screen-projector set above their heads. And what better place than to watch Star Wars than the space.

NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei‏ shared a photo of their activity on Twitter and it got everyone talking, including the film franchise.

Space Station movie night, complete with “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags, and a science fiction flick! pic.twitter.com/IPZ2thI8rw — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 24, 2017

Of course, the idea fascinated many, and some even added it to their bucket list. One can’t really be surprised now:

So I’ve seen Star Wars on Imax, standard, and 3d. How do I get a ticket for this showing. http://t.co/9lU1GSUoMh — Bryan Seely (@Bryr32) December 24, 2017

This is great!!! Not sure I fancy rehydrated space popcorn though…. http://t.co/FuSgr1gYhJ — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe84) December 24, 2017

Should watch Aliens! Now that would be spooky! — Casillic (@Casillic) December 24, 2017

Buncha spacemen decide to unwind by watching a movie about space… I love these nerds. http://t.co/QUDPzsPQXb — Jacob Wellman (@b3wilderbeast) December 24, 2017

Also Star wars out in the galaxy of real stars!! — Harapriya Nanda (@HarapriyaNanda) December 25, 2017

Definition of amazing: sitting in a real life spacestation watching Star Wars. That’s when you know all that hard work payed off. (well, that and all the amazing research being done. But tbh mostly the star wars thing) — Julia Levin (@TriggerZappy) December 24, 2017

Great, now I have to add watching Star Wars in space to my bucket list. This is fantastic! #MTGBWY #ISS 👊🏽✌🏽🖖🏽 pic.twitter.com/2nup9osO8j — Ezra “Porg-Eating Diversity Fetus” Bridger🏳️‍🌈 (@EzraBridger2017) December 24, 2017

I don’t know why this made me so happy when I saw it http://t.co/o7jeCKlJiq — sassypants69 (@sassypants6966) December 24, 2017

I could not hold back a guffaw when I read that. My husband thanks you for waking him up, and two of the cats ran off the bed. Well done! May the Force be with you and Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/NjPlAOdPIE — Brooke Powell (@CCBrookeP) December 24, 2017

Um hello, it’s Space Opera”? not sci-fi? Still, I guess that’s pretty cool… make sure to hold each other during that Leia scene. The controversy could undermine your camaraderie necessary to complete your mission. Peace ✌️ and merry 🎄 christmas ❄️✨ — Sam Levine (@Sam_Levine) December 24, 2017

And if you think watching the film was all that they did, you are wrong. NASA also shared a photo of the astronauts dressed in red, with the caption, “How might your holidays be similar to crew on @Space_Station? You might be surprised…minus the whole microgravity thing, of course!”

How might your holidays be similar to crew on @Space_Station? You might be surprised…minus the whole microgravity thing, of course! http://t.co/2CV4jwP9T1 pic.twitter.com/DkxxvzEUXQ — NASA (@NASA) December 24, 2017

The astronauts also shared a special video remembering their special memory and on celebrating Christmas away from family in the outer space.

Flight Engineers @AstroAcaba and @Astro_Sabot have been in space for three months already but they’re about to experience something for the first time: Christmas on the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/pOKXmBUzog — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 20, 2017

Would you like to watch the Star Wars in Space? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd