Watching ‘Star Wars’ in space! NASA astronauts’ Christmas Eve activity is giving us #BucketListGoals

The crew of the International Space Station watched 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in Space and Star Wars' fans lost calm. Many have included watching movie in space in their bucket lists now!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 25, 2017 6:33 pm
Celebrating Christmas in the ISS, the astronauts buckled themselves in for a viewing of Star Wars in the most fitting spot. (Source: Mark T. Vande Hei‏/ Twitter)
What is your favourite Christmas thing? For some, it is a perfect vacation time for others it’s all about homecoming and celebrating the over a great feast with friends and family. And if you are not the very adventurous type — you probably love to get comfy and binge watch classic Christmas movies. There is something about watching movies during Christmas that makes it special, isn’t it? So, that exactly what astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS) did on Christmas Eve, celebrating the festival away from families and friends. And the best part? They watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi in space!

Can it get any better?

Seeing the six-member team all snuggled up in their “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags in hand, the scientists watched the science fiction on a temporary screen-projector set above their heads. And what better place than to watch Star Wars than the space.

NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei‏ shared a photo of their activity on Twitter and it got everyone talking, including the film franchise.

Of course, the idea fascinated many, and some even added it to their bucket list. One can’t really be surprised now:

And if you think watching the film was all that they did, you are wrong. NASA also shared a photo of the astronauts dressed in red, with the caption, “How might your holidays be similar to crew on @Space_Station? You might be surprised…minus the whole microgravity thing, of course!”

The astronauts also shared a special video remembering their special memory and on celebrating Christmas away from family in the outer space.

Would you like to watch the Star Wars in Space? Tell us in comments below.

