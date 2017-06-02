‘Are you on Twitter?’ — NBC anchor’s question to PM Modi receives huge backlash from desi Twitterati

Kelly, who is in St Petersburg, Russia to interview Putin, was at Konstantin Palace’s state dinner party where she also met PM Modi. (Source: NBC News/Twitter) Kelly, who is in St Petersburg, Russia to interview Putin, was at Konstantin Palace’s state dinner party where she also met PM Modi. (Source: NBC News/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Russia and held talks with President Vladimir Putin about nuclear power plants, terrorism, trade and investment. But it is NBC anchor Megyn Kelly’s question to Modi that is creating a buzz on social media. Kelly, who is in St Petersburg, Russia to interview Putin, was at Konstantin Palace’s state dinner party where she also met PM Modi. But her ‘small talk’ with the PM did not just seem awkward to many Twitter users, but also seemed ‘badly researched’. When Modi, the second-most followed world leader on Twitter with over 30 million followers, referred to one of Kelly’s tweets, she laughed and asked him “Oh, are you on Twitter?” Her question obviously triggered a lot of people on Twitter, many of them asking her to ‘do homework’.

Here is the video showing Kelly talking to the PM.

EXCLUSIVE: NBC News’ @megynkelly joins Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi ahead of tomorrow’s International Economic Forum in Russia. pic.twitter.com/L12ahtuTDO — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2017

Here are some of the reactions her question triggered on the micro-blogging site.

Really odd small conversation. Are you on twitter? Are you ready for me? http://t.co/hognqIayNe @PMOIndia @PutinRF_Eng — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) June 2, 2017

This was funny 😂😂

While @narendramodi had done his homework Ms. Kelly had not researched her subjects well😛.

The first thing I do before.. — Nitin Kapoor (@NitinKapoor2020) June 2, 2017

Dear @megynkelly here is ur twitter profile vs @narendramodi sir profile,still u ask that r u on twitter. Wats d population f ur country btw pic.twitter.com/bFcanO6iLP — Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi_Hindu) June 2, 2017

Truely embarassing that Megyn wnt into the i/v with 0 homewrk.Bad job by a journo for any work let alone abt the leader of biggest democracy — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) June 2, 2017

How silly, a “journalist” is going to interview a head of a nation and doesn’t know he has over 48Million (30+18) followers! — GB (@_Gbhat) June 2, 2017

I guess, @megynkelly not aware that our Prime Minister @narendramodi have more than 30 Million followers as asked “Are you on Twitter”??

😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/wzGq0ASJYq — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) June 2, 2017

Not surprised to find out Megyn Kelly is one of Putin’s Puppets. And, she’s lazy, too. How could she not know Modi is on Twitter!?! — Kath (@kathlovestennis) June 2, 2017

“While Narendra Modi had done his homework Ms. Kelly had not researched her subjects well”, “Truely embarassing that Megyn wnt into the i/v with 0 homewrk.Bad job by a journo for any work let alone abt the leader of biggest democracy,” are some of the comments that enraged Twitter users posted on Twitter. The second-most followed current head of state on Twitter after Donald Trump, his official Twitter handle @PMOIndia has an additional 18 million followers, making his total following a grand 48 million.

