‘Are you on Twitter?’ — NBC anchor’s question to PM Modi receives huge backlash from desi Twitterati

Megyn Kelly's question to PM Modi triggered a lot of people on Twitter, many of them asking her to 'do homework'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 2, 2017 1:52 pm
narendra modi, narendra modi twitter, narendra modi 30 million twitter followers, megyn kelly narendra modi interview, nbc anchor megyn kelly asks modi are you on twitter, indian express, indian express news Kelly, who is in St Petersburg, Russia to interview Putin, was at Konstantin Palace’s state dinner party where she also met PM Modi. (Source: NBC News/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Russia and held talks with President Vladimir Putin about nuclear power plants,  terrorism, trade and investment. But it is NBC anchor Megyn Kelly’s question to Modi that is creating a buzz on social media. Kelly, who is in St Petersburg, Russia to interview Putin, was at Konstantin Palace’s state dinner party where she also met PM Modi. But her ‘small talk’ with the PM did not just seem awkward to many Twitter users, but also seemed ‘badly researched’. When Modi, the second-most followed world leader on Twitter with over 30 million followers, referred to one of Kelly’s tweets, she laughed and asked him “Oh, are you on Twitter?” Her question obviously triggered a lot of people on Twitter, many of them asking her to ‘do homework’.

Here is the video showing Kelly talking to the PM.

Here are some of the reactions her question triggered on the micro-blogging site.

“While Narendra Modi had done his homework Ms. Kelly had not researched her subjects well”, “Truely embarassing that Megyn wnt into the i/v with 0 homewrk.Bad job by a journo for any work let alone abt the leader of biggest democracy,” are some of the comments that enraged Twitter users posted on Twitter. The second-most followed current head of state on Twitter after Donald Trump, his official Twitter handle @PMOIndia has an additional 18 million followers, making his total following a grand 48 million.

  1. P
    Parth Garg
    Jun 2, 2017 at 2:12 pm
    Even a casual off the cuff question has caused the 'Bhakts' to cry foul. It is height of intolerance.
    Reply

