ModiTrumpMeet: Some of the funniest tweets PM Modi’s visit to the US resulted in

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, at White House, in Washington DC. (Source: PTI) Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, at White House, in Washington DC. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his much-awaited visit to the United States met President Donald Trump and let’s say, we think the latter’s infamous handshake finally met its match in Modi’s equally popular hug. As the two world leaders pledged to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ and agreed on how they were important social media leaders, people on Twitter decided to go to town reading in-between the lines and how! From the obvious hilarious jibes at Modi’s ‘too close and personal’ hug and hilarious photo captions on the leaders’ photos, Twitterati sure seemed to have had a field day.

Also Read: Hugs, handshakes and praise: How PM Modi, Donald Trump struck friendly note in first meeting

Check out some of the funniest tweets doing the round of the micro-blogging site after the #ModiTrumpMeet.

Bhabhi ji nahi aayi ?? pic.twitter.com/YJaiN3Ku6M — Sarkarsm ✘ (@thebakwaashour) June 26, 2017

1 Modi’s car arrives

2. Guard salutes

3. Goes to open the door for Mrs Modi

4. NO Mrs Modi 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/fOCugaAdS7 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 26, 2017

Kitna haseen chehra, kitni pyari aankhen. pic.twitter.com/1wJt8oSJY7 — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) June 27, 2017

“Bhai thanks tune pass karwa diya exam mein” pic.twitter.com/m37VaAEVeV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 27, 2017

Modi: Mere desh mein Opposition ko laga tha ki main Election haar jaunga.

Trump: Mere bhi.

Modi: Lol??

Trump: ROFL ????#ModiTrumpMeet pic.twitter.com/lq4G7YzD7K — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 26, 2017

Modi Ji presenting the most effective Fidget Spinner made in India to Flotus & Potus, the one that makes you laugh instantly. #ModiTrumpMeet pic.twitter.com/mOeqbTheBK — ?øÿ (@MixedRaita) June 27, 2017

Find you someone who will hug you like Indian PM Modi just hugged President Trump pic.twitter.com/fg7ABaA8OS — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 26, 2017

Get you someone that look at you the way Modi look at trump #ModiTrumpMeet president Trump met Modi US President pic.twitter.com/HU4jstBlr6 — keshav krishan (@keshavkrishan) June 27, 2017

A quick look through Facebook and Twitter and you’ll know, Modi hugging Trump and then clutching onto his hand before he finally (phew!) decides to leave him has already become a hit meme! And we are not surprised! Not one bit! “Find you someone who will hug you like Indian PM Modi just hugged President Trump,” “Get you someone that look at you the way Modi look at Trump,” are just some of the reactions Modi’s ‘explicit display of love’ has generated on Twitter feeds.

Also Read: Modi Trump meet: Trade, energy, terrorism — what unfolded during the White House talks

Jokes apart, the two leaders gave a joint press statement wherein they laid primary focus on ‘destroying terrorism’ and ‘commitment towards strong India-USA bilateral relations.’

“Trade, commerce and investment are key areas. Technology, innovation and knowledge economy are also areas we are actively looking at. We consider USA a valued partner in our flagship programmes. We discussed the problems arising due to terrorism and radicalisation. We agreed to work closely on boosting maritime trade and cooperation. Destroying terrorists and safe havens will be our aim,” are excerpts from PM Modi’s presser with Trump.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd