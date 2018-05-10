‘My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress’: Twitterati turn the trolling saga into hilarious memes

Remember the brutal comment for a young girl’s Chinese prom dress? It’s a meme now. (Source: tumho/Imgur) Remember the brutal comment for a young girl’s Chinese prom dress? It’s a meme now. (Source: tumho/Imgur)

Remember Keziah Daum, the senior student at a Utah high school, Salt Lake City, USA — who was trolled for wearing a Chinese traditional dress (or frankly speaking, an Asian dress) at her prom night? Daum looked really pretty on her special night, but Netizens called the dress out of their “culture” and mocked her for the “inappropriate” choice.

The entire fiasco even raised many questions like — “what really is a cultural dress, and are we becoming too sensitive towards these issues?” — as, after all, it was just a dress.

ALSO READ | Teen girl slams Netizens for hateful tweets on her traditional Chinese prom dress

While it did end well for her as many people came to her support, Netizens also found humour in the one of the most brutal comments posted for the young girl. People took the tweet — “My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress” — and turned it into hilarious parodies.

The phrase from the tweet has been smartly lampooned in some of the most absurd fashion looks, providing the much needed comic relief to the saga.

Check out some of the memes here.

Umm my culture is not ur prom dress pic.twitter.com/8RgYy6IDKt — Dallas MacDermant (@theSupremeRk9s) April 29, 2018

my culture is NOT your god damn prom dress pic.twitter.com/huNDe9mH5G — Swanmeme (@swanmeme_) May 6, 2018

My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress. pic.twitter.com/WclQ8kbN5b — Boogie2988 (@Boogie2988) May 1, 2018

my culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress pic.twitter.com/xLd0mNwzEH — Shrek (@shrekkk123) May 9, 2018

(Source: Goddamnit Linda/Imgur) (Source: Goddamnit Linda/Imgur)

(Source: tumho/Imgur) (Source: tumho/Imgur)

(Source: Kieran113/Reddit) (Source: Kieran113/Reddit)

(Source: me irl/Reddit) (Source: me irl/Reddit)

(Source: shadowbeast972/Reddit) (Source: shadowbeast972/Reddit)

(Source: RatulMaster2/Reddit) (Source: RatulMaster2/Reddit)

Would you like to add to the meme series? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd