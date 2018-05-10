Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
‘My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress’: Twitterati turn the trolling saga into hilarious memes

Mocking the tweet, “My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress," that started the trolling saga of a beautiful Chinese traditional attire, Netizens have turned it into hilarious memes.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 9:48:12 pm
Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news Remember the brutal comment for a young girl’s Chinese prom dress? It’s a meme now. (Source: tumho/Imgur)
Remember Keziah Daum, the senior student at a Utah high school, Salt Lake City, USA — who was trolled for wearing a Chinese traditional dress (or frankly speaking, an Asian dress) at her prom night? Daum looked really pretty on her special night, but Netizens called the dress out of their “culture” and mocked her for the “inappropriate” choice.

The entire fiasco even raised many questions like — “what really is a cultural dress, and are we becoming too sensitive towards these issues?” — as, after all, it was just a dress.

ALSO READ | Teen girl slams Netizens for hateful tweets on her traditional Chinese prom dress

While it did end well for her as many people came to her support, Netizens also found humour in the one of the most brutal comments posted for the young girl. People took the tweet — “My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress” — and turned it into hilarious parodies.

The phrase from the tweet has been smartly lampooned in some of the most absurd fashion looks, providing the much needed comic relief to the saga.

Check out some of the memes here.

Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: Goddamnit Linda/Imgur) Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: tumho/Imgur)

 

Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: Kieran113/Reddit) Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: me irl/Reddit) Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: shadowbeast972/Reddit) Teen girl Chinese Prom dress, Keziah, Chinese prom dress, traditional Chinese dress, Keziah Daum Utah high school, My culture is NOT your goddamn prom dress parody meme, Utah high school prom 2018, prom 2018 viral pictures, indian express, indian express trending news (Source: RatulMaster2/Reddit)

Would you like to add to the meme series? Let us know in the comments below.

