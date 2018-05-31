Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
  'Muslim women should not feel ashamed to eat in public during their period': Viral video finds support on social media

A Muslim girl recently posted a video on Twitter where she, wearing a hijab, asks some important questions. She says that she is on her period and hence is not observing fasts but is being shamed for it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 11:12:40 pm
muslim women period ramxan, women shamed for eating ramzan, women on period shamed for eating in public, viral video, muslim women shamed, indian express, indian express news The girl’s viral video has found a lot of support on social media. (Source: File Photo)
It is the holy month of Ramzan and Muslims all across the world are observing fast. While several observe fast during this month, there are obviously exceptions. It is well known that those who are old or are physically unwell are exempted from the practice. However, are these exceptions easily accepted? A Muslim girl called Erin Clegg recently posted a video on Twitter where she, wearing a hijab, asks some important questions. Clegg says that she is on her period and hence is not observing fasts but she is being shamed for it. Posing a question for everybody else she shared her video and wrote, “WHY. #MUSLIM. #WOMEN. SHOULD. NOT. FEEL. ASHAMED. TO. EAT. IN. PUBLIC. DURING. #RAMADAN.WHEN. THEY. HAVE. THEIR. PERIOD.”

Watch the video here.

Soon, Clegg got an overwhelming response on social media. Several girls came forth and echoed her opinions. While some shared that they too have undergone something similar, others stated that they do not attach much importance to what the naysayers have to say. “This is awesome. Thank you for speaking out so bravely. And those expressions during pauses: Priceless,” wrote one while another wrote, “I admire your courage.”

“Am I the only Muslim girl who’ll sit there and eat a while burger and fries and then have a full fat half a kilo chocolate mousse and finish it up with a kitkat and not even consider who can see me? Like it’s never even crossed my mind. And that’s how it should be,” was another tweet in her support.

Here are some of the other tweets.

