Muslim family gets heartwarming note after Donald Trump’s inauguration

Thankfully, humanity still exists. (Source: Hend Amry/Twitter) Thankfully, humanity still exists. (Source: Hend Amry/Twitter)

America and the world have been in a state of constant flux ever since it became certain that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States of America. Well, as of January 20, the billionaire has formally taken over from ‘people’s president’ Barack Obama, and things have been quite rocky.

From the dispute in crowd numbers that was in attendance of the inauguration ceremony, to what could possibly be the largest consolidated march/movement by women across the world protesting Trump and his ideology, the new presidency has been fraught with controversies even before it took charge, and they haven’t let ever since. But amid a general sense of foreboding that’s been surrounding the new US government, there is one news that has come to light that would warm the cockles of any cold wintry heart.

ALSO READ | When Donald Trump’s ‘terrifying’ signature got Twitterati LOL-ing

A Muslim family in the US were pleasantly surprised to receive a heartwarming letter from their neighbours, offering support to them to live without discrimination. Abubaker Amry, who has lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for nearly four decades, said he and his neighbours do not interact much beyond a cordial “Hello”, so the note someone left him, came as a surprise.

So the day 70-year-old Trump was sworn into office, one of his neighbours in Westwood left this in his mailbox, “Dear Neighbours, today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything – please knock on our door,” a CNN affiliate WCPO reported.

READ | Donald Trump’s education minister nominee gets slammed on Twitter for grammatically incorrect tweet

“My daughter, she doesn’t know any other place” and like many Muslim Americans, says he grew worried by President Trump’s rhetoric during the heat of a campaign. We don’t know if he’s just saying that … or if it’ll be true,” Amry said.

What else is making news

“It’s a lot,” Amry said. “I mean, there’s no way I could express my feelings when I got that note.” Amry said the act of kindness has changed his mind a lot. “Even when I was driving the next day to my work, I looked at the people on the street totally different,” he added.

Amry’s niece, Hend Amry, tweeted a photo of the note, which quickly went viral.

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle’s door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

“This is the other side of America,” Amry said. “This is the best, best, best experience.” Following Trump’s inauguration, plenty of American citizens are unsure what the future holds, especially those that are Muslim.

In the meantime, tweeple have lauded this gesture wholeheartedly.

@LibyaLiberty is it ok if I cry — Matt ‘Matt’ Shirley (@MattorShirley) January 21, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd