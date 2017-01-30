This Mumbai guy trolls Twitter scammer with a marriage proposal and a wedding in a Hindu mosque

It was fate, we tell you! (Source: Vaibhav Vishal/ofnosurnamefame.com) It was fate, we tell you! (Source: Vaibhav Vishal/ofnosurnamefame.com)

It seems Mumbai-based Vaibhav Vishal is quite a magnet for online scammers. The last time it was a guy from Canadian Immigration who wanted to give him a chance to migrate to the country since there was manpower shortage there and it was the right time for him to start the process of migration. At the time, Vaibhav – who has no surname, you see – engaged in a rather lengthy conversation with the gentleman who offered his services.

Alas, that did not end in a flight ticket and a shift of base for the former Chief Creative Officer, Eros Now, and now freelance writer, but it did open up his prospects in the nuptials department. Because, a couple of months down the line, a certain Clara Julliard Scott was very keen on marrying an Indian, and guess what, Vaibhav just fit the bill.

It seems Scott contacted Vaibhav on Twitter on January 17, and what followed was a extensive private conversation on the micro-blogging site that started with fairly humdrum introductions and an interest in Indian culture, and naturally flowed to an invitation to visit the country (because we Indians love to invite everyone we talk to), culminating in a vow of marriage!

It was fate, we tell you!

Vaibhav recounts the whole conversation with his Clara (and we are allowed to call her that), which includes riding ostriches into the sunset, a huge joint family with multiple siblings and wives, and meagre sum of $855 on his blog.

Here’s how the love story played out.



When Vaibhav heard from Scott no longer, he ended his blog with a resigned acceptance of the sorry hand of fate that had been dealt to him: “Our love story came to an abrupt end. Flustered and frustrated, she blocked me from Twitter and her life. It has left me a sad man, but I sure am not bitter or sour about it.

I have her memories to live by.

And I also have the instagram handle from where s/he borrowed all her pictures. :)”

